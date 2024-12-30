Samsung savings: Take $450 off the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95C

A PC gaming rig is nothing without a bright, colorful, and fast monitor to connect your desktop computer to. Unfortunately, many of the best gaming displays are pretty expensive. Fortunately, we know where to look for monitor deals, and we came across one of the best promos we’ve ever seen on a monitor just earlier today:

For a limited time, when you order the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95C DisplayHDR 1000 Curved Gaming Monitor directly through Samsung, not only will you save $450, but you’ll also get a free 1TB SSD!

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95C

Whether you’re rocking an intense single-player title or you’re giving your weekends away to demanding Helldivers 2 sessions, you need a big, fast computer monitor to watch all the action unfold. Not only does the Odyssey G95C deliver terrific peak brightness levels, rich colors, and excellent contrast, but it also supports Dual QHD resolution and a 240Hz max refresh rate. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 1ms response times, and a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 curved display complete this masterpiece of a gaming gateway.

We’re also big fans of Samsung’s CoreSync and CoreLighting+ tech. This feature activates RGB lighting on the back of the monitor to fill your gaming space with ambient illumination that matches the game you’re playing! Other noteworthy features include a stand with built-in swivel, tilt, and height adjustments and an Eye Saver Mode for reducing eye strain. As mentioned, you’ll also get a free Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 1TB in Blue with your Odyssey G95C!

This sale ends in less than two days, so now is the time to take advantage of this great offer. Save $500 and score a free Samsung SSD when you order the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G95C DisplayHDR 1000 Curved Gaming Monitor through Samsung. We also recommend checking out our roundups of the best Samsung deals and best SSD deals for even more discounts!