Don't miss this Samsung G9 OLED monitor deal — save $350!

On Sale The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor.
If you’ve purchased a powerful machine from gaming PC deals, its capabilities will be wasted if you stick to your old display. We highly recommend going for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, especially now that there’s a $350 discount directly from Samsung. Originally sold at $1,300, it’s down to $950 — it’s still not in the realm of affordable screens, but getting this monitor for less than $1,000 is an opportunity that you wouldn’t want to miss, so you better hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 scored an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5 stars in our review, and we’ve tagged it as the best 32:9 gaming monitor in our list of the best gaming monitors. The 49-inch screen with Dual QHD resolution promises lifelike details while you play the best PC games, while QD-OLED technology delivers an extremely wide color gamut and intense brightness levels. The 32:9 aspect ratio isn’t going to be compatible with every single game out there, but when it works, it’s going to enable completely immersive gameplay that you won’t be able to enjoy anywhere else.

Our computer monitor buying guide describes refresh rates as how often the images are updated, and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor’s 144Hz refresh rate is at our recommended range. Meanwhile, response time is how quickly the screen shows image transitions, and for this display, it’s a blazingly fast 0.03ms. The gaming monitor also comes with an ergonomic stand that you can adjust into the most comfortable viewing angle for you, so you can keep playing for hours.

Serious gamers need to invest in monitor deals for the ultimate gaming experience. The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, which will give justice to your gaming PC’s processing power, is an excellent option right now because Samsung is selling it at $350 off. You’ll only have to pay $950 instead of $1,300, but you’re going to have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on these savings. Add the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can.

