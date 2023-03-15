 Skip to main content
Samsung’s crazy rotating 4K 55-inch monitor is $1000 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.
Samsung

Samsung has a great reputation for high-end monitor deals that are too good to be missed. For instance, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor for $2,000 which works out as a substantial saving of $1,000 from its regular price of $3,000. Sure, this may still not be an impulse buy but if you’ve been waiting to invest in a premium monitor and you’re keen to save at the same time, this is a great choice. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor

The Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor really isn’t like the other best monitors around. We’ll get into the typical (but very cool) stuff but the standout feature is how it rotates. Yes, rotates. You can flip it around into Cockpit Mode so it goes upwards rather than across, providing you with a very distinct view that’s perfect for racing games, flight simulators, or anything that feels like it needs a different angle. It’s simple to use too as you can adjust screen size and ratio all with a touch of the Ark Dial on the monitor. None of the other best curved gaming monitors have anything like this so it really stands out.

Returning to the usual features we love to see, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor has a fantastic refresh rate of 165Hz along with 1ms GTG response times and a 1000R curved screen. The display is huge, of course, but it looks amazing thanks to Samsung’s use of Quantum Mini-LED so you get exceptional picture quality whatever you’re playing or watching. Variable refresh rate helps with all games while the 1000R curvature ensures you feel caught up in everything in a wonderfully immersive way.

Related

Sound is also great thanks to Dolby Atmos and Sound Dome technology. Immersive surround sound draws you in so games like Dead Space and Hogwarts Legacy sound remarkably like you’re actually there. It’s all thanks to four corner speakers and two central woofers that produce a 60W 2.2.2 channel. Combined, this really is one of the best gaming monitors around.

Expensive it may be but the monitor of dreams — the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor — is a little more affordable right now. It usually costs $3,000 but at the moment, Samsung has reduced the price to $2,000. A considerable saving of $1,000 has just made this delight a little more achievable. If you want the ultimate gaming experience, you need the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor in your life.

