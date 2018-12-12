Digital Trends
Computing

Samsung’s new Notebook 9 Pen can unlock your creative potential

Arif Bacchus
By
1 of 9
samsung announces notebook 9 pen pr nt950sbe 001 front open blue
samsung announces notebook 9 pen pr nt950sbe 004 r perspective blue
samsung announces notebook 9 pen pr nt950sbe 006 s close up blue
samsung announces notebook 9 pen pr nt950sbe 014 dyanmic 1 blue
samsung announces notebook 9 pen pr nt950sbe 016 dyanmic 3 blue
samsung announces notebook 9 pen pr nt950sbe 027 dyanmic 6 with s blue
samsung announces notebook 9 pen pr nt950sbe 030 dyanmic 8 blue
samsung announces notebook 9 pen pr nt950sbe 031 dyanmic 8 with s blue
samsung announces notebook 9 pen pr nt950sbe 033 dynamic with s blue

Samsung announced a new Notebook 9 Pen on Wednesday, December 12, and it looks to be the ideal Windows 2-in-1 for creators. Coming in 2019, the device features a modern design, an updated S Pen in the box, and the latest eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor.

The updated Samsung Notebook 9 Pen will come in two configurations: A 13.3-inch model and a new 15-inch model. Both models feature the same Intel Core i7 processor under the hood, but the 15-inch option packs a Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card with 2GB of memory.

Elsewhere, both variants pack an all-metal aluminum frame with an edge-to-edge diamond-cut metal finish for a premium look and feel. That comes at no sacrifice for weight, with the 13.3-inch model coming in at 2.47 pounds, and the 15-inch model at 3.44 pounds.

As for the updated S Pen included on both models, Samsung is making it easier to jot down notes and control the Notebook 9 Pen. It has reduced latency by up to two times from previous models, down to just 7ms. Similar to Microsoft’s Surface Pen, also new on the S Pen is the ability to swap up to three different pen tips for drawing and inking experiences.

Other notable changes on the Notebook 9 Pen for 2019 is an updated screen with 500 total nits of brightness. Samsung has even slimmed down the bezels compared to the previous generation, for a more immersive and full-screen experience. A Windows Hello IR camera is also standard on both models, as is fingerprint recognition.

The connectivity on the updated Samsung Notebook 9 Pen remains relatively modern. Both models include Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB-C port, and a MicroSD slot. New for 2019 is 802.11ac Wave2 2×2 Gigabit Wi-Fi support and AKG stereo speakers with ThunderAmp for studio-quality sound.

“Choice and creativity go hand in hand, and those who create deserve the flexibility to work the way they want, wherever inspiration strikes,” said YoungGyoo Choi, senior vice president and head of the Samsung PC business team. “With improved design and performance, along with our Notebook’s most advanced S Pen yet, the new Notebook 9 Pen is perfect for contemporary professionals who put especially high demands on their technology.”

Battery life is being promised for 15 hours, and both models will support fast-charging capabilities. Pricing on the new model was not made available, but the 2018 Samsung Notebook 9 Pen starts at $1,400.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to recall an email in Gmail
Microsoft office building
Computing

Windows 10 user activity logs are sent to Microsoft despite users opting out

Windows 10 Privacy settings may not be enough to stop PCs from releasing user activity data to Microsoft. Users discovered that opting out of having their data sent to Microsoft does little to prevent it from being released.
Posted By Anita George
Best Products 2018
Cars

Best Products of 2018

Our reception desk has so many brown boxes stacked up, it looks like a loading dock. We’re on a first-name basis with the UPS guy. We get new dishwashers more frequently than most people get new shoes. What we’re trying to say is: We…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Intel Meltdown
Computing

Intel's discrete graphics will be called 'Xe,' IGP gets Adapative Sync next year

Intel has officially dubbed its discrete graphics product Intel Xe, and the company also provided details about its Gen11 IGP. The latter will include adaptive sync support and will arrive in 2019.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Intel Announces The Xeon 5100 Microprocessor For Servers
Computing

Intel answers Qualcomm's new PC processors by pairing Core and Atom in 'Foveros'

Intel has announced a new packaging technology called 'Foveros' that makes it easier for the company to place multiple chips together on one package. That includes chips based on different Intel architectures, like Core and Atom.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Razer DeathAdder Elite
Computing

Razer’s classic DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse drops to $40 on Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a new gaming mouse for the holidays, Amazon has you covered with this great deal on the classic Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse with customizable buttons, RGB lighting, and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor.
Posted By Michael Archambault
intel holding conference on its new discrete gpu 2
Computing

Intel's dedicated GPU is not far off -- here's what we know

Did you hear? Intel is working on a dedicated graphics card. It's called Arctic Sound and though we don't know a lot about it, we know that Intel has some ex-AMD Radeon graphics engineers developing it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
firefox 58 may be first major browser to block canvas fingerprinting mac screen desk
Computing

Firefox 64 helps keep your numerous tabs under control

Mozilla officially launched Firefox 64 by placing new features into the laps of its users including new tab management abilities, intelligent suggestions, and a task manager for keeping Firefox's power consumption under control.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Charging via USB-C
Computing

Here's our guide to how to charge your laptop using a USB-C cable

Charging via USB-C is a great way to power up your laptop. It only takes one cable and you can use the same one for data as well as power -- perfect for new devices with limited port options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Apple MacBook Air vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The MacBook Air was updated with more contemporary components and a more modern design, but is that enough to compete with standouts like Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 detachable tablet?
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Installing fonts in Windows 10 is quick and easy -- just follow these steps

Want to know how to install fonts in Windows 10? Here's our guide on two easy ways to get the job done, no matter how many you want to add to your existing catalog, plus instructions for deleting fonts.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Computing

Email take-backsies! Gmail's unsend feature is one of its best

Everyone has sent a message they wish they could take back. How great would it be if you could undo that impulsive email? If you're a Gmail user, you can. Here's how to recall an email in Gmail.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptop brands
Computing

These laptop makers produce the most reliable, quality hardware today

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Windows 10 Device
Computing

Microsoft’s Windows 10 updates have been a disaster despite safeguards

After a string of Windows 10 update issues, including severe data loss for a number of users, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Windows, Michael Fortin, has spoken out about quality control surrounding Windows development at…
Posted By Michael Archambault