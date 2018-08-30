Digital Trends
Samsung looks to woo gamers with Thunderbolt 3-equipped curved QLED monitor

Chuong Nguyen
Samsung is bringing its quantum dot screen technology to gamers. At IFA 2018, the company unveiled the Samsung CJ79, a 34-inch curved monitor with a QLED panel, which should help it display more precise colors in a wider color space than traditional LED screens. Though Samsung is primarily marketing the high-end CJ79 at premium PC users — the company claims compatibility with both Macs and Windows devices — gamers who use AMD’s Radeon graphics card will also benefit from the CJ79’s adoption of FreeSync screen technology.

One of the hallmark features Samsung is trumpeting is that this display is the first to come with Thunderbolt 3 support. Although Thunderbolt 3 provides similar benefits to a standard USB-C connector — a single cable can be used to connect the monitor to a computer for power, data, and video — the Thunderbolt provides more power and faster data throughput than a standard USB-C connection. Older computers lacking a Thunderbolt 3 port can connect to the CJ79 through either HDMI or DisplayPort.

“The CJ79 is our latest endeavor in taking curved monitors to the next level that highlights our commitment to innovation,” said Seog-gi Kim, Samsung Electronics executive vice president of visual display, in a statement. “The addition of Thunderbolt 3 connectivity aligns to that vision and connects customers to infinite possibilities.”

samsung cj79 announced ifa 2018 rear view handson

The 34-inch VA (vertical alignment) panel supports an ultrawide QHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The ultrawide aspect ratio allows you to multitask — or play immersive games — without having to connect two or more displays together for a multi-monitor setup. Multitaskers will also benefit from the picture-in-picture mode. And because the display is so wide, the 1,500R curvature helps to make sure you can see all your content. Samsung claims that the curvature follows the natural curve of the eyes for a comfortable experience.

The CJ79’s QLED panel supports 125 percent of the sRGB color spectrum and a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and Samsung claims that the screen produces deeper blacks and brighter whites. Gamers will benefit from reduction in screen tearing and stutter thanks to the FreeSync tech.

If the standard 34-inch panel is too small for you, Samsung has an even larger 43-inch super ultrawide curved panel called the CJ89. That one comes with a 3,840 x 1,200 resolution and 32:10 aspect ratio along with an integrated KVM switch to connect multiple computers to the same display. There’s also a built-in USB hub and stereo speakers on the larger CJ89.

