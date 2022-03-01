Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro vs. Book 2 Pro 360 vs. Book 2 360

If you’re hoping to buy a laptop from Samsung in 2022, then you might come across the new Galaxy Book 2 lineup. It consists of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 2 360.

Those names might sound a little bit confusing to you, so if you’re wondering about the differences in the lineup, then we have you covered with a look at how all these new Samsung Windows 11 devices compare to each other.

Price

Samsung is fresh off the announcement of these devices, so we’ll start first with prices. Note that we’re not certain on the prices of specific configurations just yet, as Samsung is only providing us with introduction pricing.

If you’re looking to save the most money, then the Galaxy Book 2 360 is for you, as it will start at $900 once it releases on April 1. A step up the ladder from that is the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, which starts at $1,050. Finally, at the top as the flagship is the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, which comes in at $1,250.

If you’re interested in learning more about those price differences, then we have you covered in the next few sections. We’ll be looking at the design, display, performance, and portability of each Samsung Galaxy Book 2 device.

Design

Looking at the design, all of these Samsung devices are quite slim, as all the devices use an aluminum enclosure. Samsung is specifically proud of how the devices are as thin as a Galaxy smartphone. We’ll get into the specific product dimensions here.

We also want to touch on the fact that Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes in a unique Burgandy color, which you won’t find on the other Galaxy Book 2 devices. Do keep in mind, too, that the “360” models are fully convertible, meaning you can fold it back, “write” on the screen with the included SPen, and use it as a tablet. The Book 2 Pro is just a regular clamshell laptop without support for the S Pen.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in either 13-inch or 15-inch versions, which are 11.2 mm and 11.7 mm thin and weighed at 0.87kg and 1.17kg, respectively. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, meanwhile, also comes in with either 13-inch or 15-inch sizes. Dimensions are 11.5mm on the 13.3-inch model and 11.9mm on the 15.6-inch model. The weights are 1.04kg and 1.41kg.

The 15-inch versions of these Book 2 devices might seem heavy, but during our hands-on time, we felt they were the lightest in class. Yet, of all the bunch, the Galaxy Book 2 360 will be the most portable. It only comes in a 13-inch size and the thinness is rated at 12.9mm, weighing 1.16kg.

Note that 15-inch versions have a number pad on the keyboard, too, which is the final design difference. If you’re a number cruncher and this is important for you, then the 15-inch model will be a must.

Display

As we said before, the Galaxy Book 2 lineup consists of a mix of 13-inch and 15-inch devices. The only exception is the Galaxy Book 2 360, which only comes in a 13-inch size.

That’s not the only difference, though, as OLED screens are standard on all Galaxy Book 2 devices — except the Galaxy Book 2 360, which has a standard LCD screen. If you opt for this model, keep in mind LCD means the screen might not be as vibrant as the other Galaxy Book 2 models. The other difference is the fact that the Galaxy Book 2 Pro doesn’t support the S Pen.

All the displays on Galaxy Book 2 devices are slim-bezel and tuned to the 16:9 aspect ratio. Yet, when compared to similar convertibles from HP or Lenovo, they all have a thicker bottom bezel thanks to that traditional aspect ratio. All the displays are also FHD or 1920 x 1080 resolution. When we went hands-on with these devices, we felt as though the display was great for multimedia, as the OLED panels really shine.

Performance

In terms of performance, you should not expect much difference between these Galaxy Book 2 laptops. All of them come shipped with Intel’s latest 12th generation Core i5, Core i7 processors, and similar RAM and SSD options. However, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro are Intel Evo certified. Galaxy Book 2 360 is not, but it differs from the rest since it comes with a more budget-friendly Core i3 processor option.

The difference isn’t something you’re likely to notice. The Intel Evo certification just comes down to a security thing. It means that Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro are Secure Core PCs, a first for a consumer PC. Secure Core PCs feature deeply integrated hardware, firmware, and software to boost protection against potential cyber attacks.

Portability

Portability is the area where all the Galaxy Book 2 devices are somewhat evenly matched, yet you can expect some to be better than others. Here’s why.

On all sizes of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, you’re getting one Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. This choice means that you’ll need a dongle, as there’s no traditional USB-A port.

Over on the standard Book 2 360, it’s one Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. Dongles won’t be needed here, as you get HDMI and USB 3.2

The Book 2 Pro comes with different ports based on size. On the 13.3-inch model, you’re getting one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type C port, one USB 3.2 port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The 15-inch model kicks things up to include an HDMI port. If ports are a must for you, then this is the model to buy.

We also want to mention that The Galaxy Book 2 Pro has support for 5G. This is thanks to its nano-SIM slot. If you want a PC that has both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, this is the one for you.

Finally, across all models, you’ll find 1080p webcams. That’s new this year, and a change from the 720p webcams on last year’s model.

Pick the one that’s right for you

If you’re choosing between the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 2 360, be sure that you pick the one that’s right for you. The 360 models are convertible, but the regular Book 2 Pro isn’t. You’ll get support for the S Pen and inking on the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 2 360. However, the Book 2 Pro has the benefits of 5G and added ports. Be sure to choose wisely, as Samsung has a device for everyone.

