Samsung is about to go all-in on GPUs

3nm chip fabrication at samsung
Samsung

Samsung is boldly moving into the GPU market, signaling a shift in its business strategy. This initiative comes after reportedly receiving the green light for a massive investment plan aimed at expanding its GPU and AI infrastructure. While the company is primarily known for its advancements in memory and storage solutions, this new direction indicates a strategic pivot toward developing cutting-edge GPU technologies.

No, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be developing consumer GPUs. Samsung isn’t expected to create GPUs for PCs that rival Nvidia and AMD anytime soon. Instead, Samsung’s approach will reportedly focus on bolstering its AI capabilities, leveraging GPUs to enhance AI-driven applications.

The investment will focus on creating GPUs tailored for AI workloads, benefiting various sectors such as digital twins and lithography processes. Digital twins, which are virtual replicas of physical systems, require immense computational power that specialized GPUs can provide — something Nvidia has talked a lot about in the past. Additionally, in the realm of lithography, GPUs can accelerate the complex computations needed for semiconductor manufacturing, thereby increasing efficiency and precision in a process it’s already heavily involved in.

According to a separate report by Bloomberg, during a Computex briefing, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shared that his company is assessing HBM (high bandwidth memory) solutions from both Samsung and Micron Technology in the future. He noted that while Samsung’s HBM hasn’t failed any qualification tests, it requires additional engineering work. Addressing previous reports about overheating and power consumption issues with Samsung’s HBM, Huang dismissed these concerns, stating there were no significant issues. Despite some unfinished engineering tasks, Huang expressed a desire for these processes to have been completed sooner.

Bloomberg also reported recently on Samsung’s claims about “breakthrough” technology around its next-gen HBM, which will use 3D, or “stacking,” memory to improve efficiency.

Additionally, Samsung’s efforts in GPU development are said to complement its ongoing work with the Exynos series of processors. Exynos, primarily known for powering Samsung’s smartphones and tablets, has faced competitive pressure from other mobile SoCs. By integrating advanced GPU capabilities into Exynos chips for mobile devices, Samsung could potentially boost performance and efficiency, providing a more compelling offering in the mobile market.

All in all, it seems like a bit of a no-brainer for Samsung to get in the GPU game, even if it doesn’t mean we’ll be seeing Samsung GPUs in PCs anytime soon.

GPU prices and availability (Q1 2024): How much are GPUs today?
An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.

The GPU shortage is over, and gamers around the world can breathe a sigh of relief. For those in the market for one of the best graphics cards, we looked closely at graphics card prices and availability to determine where the GPU market is headed and the best time to buy.

If you're looking for a cheap GPU deal, now is the time to buy. Cards from AMD and Nvidia usually hover around the recommended list price, but some models are actually priced well below that, and the same goes for Intel GPUs.

Read more
Here are all the upcoming GPUs set to launch this year
A render of the RTX 4080 Super at CES 2024.

The last year brought us plenty of releases from both Nvidia and AMD, including some of the best GPUs currently available. We've seen some hits, but also some cards that could classify as disastrous misses. What can we expect in 2024?

Although only a few GPUs have been confirmed so far, chances are that we'll see several more models by the time the year comes to a close. Here's what Nvidia, AMD, and Intel might be cooking up in 2024.
Nvidia RTX 40 Super
Nvidia's RTX 40 series refresh hasn't been a mystery for many months now, but Nvidia only officially unveiled it during CES 2024 earlier this month. One of the GPUs is already out, and it's pretty great. I'm talking about the RTX 4070 Super.

Read more
The best GPUs of all time, from 1996 to now
Three graphics cards on a gray background.

When we think of the best graphics cards in this day and age, GPUs like the RTX 4090 or the RX 7900 XTX come to mind. However, for these beastly cards to be able to run, some much older GPUs had to crawl, and then walk, to get us to where we are today.

Looking back, the history of graphics cards shows us a few landmark GPUs that redefined graphics technology. Let's take a trip back to 1996 and subsequent years to explore the graphics cards that made a difference, had an impact, and were smash hits with enthusiasts all around the globe.
3dfx Voodoo

Read more