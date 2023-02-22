 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is $300 off today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

Admit it, you need a massive gaming monitor. Okay, maybe “need” is a bit dramatic, but you should seriously consider buying this one while it’s on sale. Let us present the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 gaming monitor. It’s similar to the popular Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, but close to half the price — and that’s before the discount. Right now you can grab the CRG9 for $900 after a $300 price cut. That’s a great deal on the best multitasking curved monitor on the market. Read on to see why we love it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 gaming monitor

With its Odyssey lineup of gaming monitors, Samsung has produced one of the best gaming monitors on the market, including the G7 and the Neo G9. The CRG9 is similar to the Odyssey G9 in many ways. They both have the same resolution of 5120 x 1440 and use quantum dots. The CRG9’s Quantum Mini LED display is highly regarded and produces picture quality you won’t find amongst the best budget monitors. The curved screen will suck you into any game, and with a screen this wide, even your peripheral vision will be full of gameplay.

At 49 inches, Samsung CRG9 gaming monitor allows for ample screen real estate. It achieves this with dual QHD, which is essentially the same as having two 27-inch QHD monitors sitting side by side. QHD resolution is halfway between Full HD and 4K resolution, and is a high enough resolution to produce incredibly detailed, super sharp images, particularly with two of them working in tandem to create your gaming experience. This gaming monitor also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is twice as fast as you’ll find in most gaming monitors, and allows you to take on the best PC games without fear of your gameplay lagging, breaking apart, or bogging down during fast-paced action. With FreeSync technology, the CRG9 will sync up with your graphics card, matching framerates and reducing dropped frames.

Related

The Samsung CRG9 gaming monitor is currently just $900 when you purchase directly from Samsung. This is a savings of $300 from its regular price of $1,200. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
$2,563 off a Lenovo laptop? It’s the real deal
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 21, 2023 5:00PM
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop with a cityscape scene on the display.

We love when a crazy expensive laptops get ludicrous laptop deals. For instance, this Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 is $2,563 off today. We laughed before we confirmed it ourselves. The laptop is only $956 now, an unbelievably low price for this kind of hardware. Grab it before Lenovo snaps out of their philanthropic trance.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop
Lenovo's ThinkPad line of laptops, which it inherited from IBM, is focused on business features, with an iconic look and sturdy design, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. This is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 in a nutshell, as it provides reliable performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that's the recommended number by our laptop buying guide for running intensive applications or engaging in content creation. The device also comes with a 14-inch Full HD screen, which is perfect for both working on projects and catching up on streaming shows.

Read more
Great for work and school, this HP laptop is $280 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023 4:00PM
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

Not everyone needs a fancy laptop with a billion features. Sometimes you just want a simple computer to browse the web, video call your friends, and watch movies. Oh and cheap, it needs to be cheap. HP laptop deals have you covered. This 14-inch HP laptop is only $280 right now after a $120 discount. Laptop deals like this don't stick around for long though, so click the button below and grab it today.

Why you should buy the HP 14t
HP is one of the best laptop brands out there so even when the price is low, you get good quality without spending a fortune. In the case of this HP 14-inch laptop, it has an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Sure, it won't be rivaling the best laptops out there but it's still appealing for basic work when out and about. Running Windows 11 Home, its 14-inch HD screen has micro-edge bezels so there's less plastic here to distract you as well as a lighter build than you might expect. 250 nits of brightness gives you the basics for a bright screen even if it may not be effective outdoors.

Read more
This Dell XPS 13 is still at its lowest price of 2023
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023 3:00PM
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

We keep a keen eye on Dell laptop deals. We literally check them every day, but sometimes they still surprise us. Right now Dell is running some laptop deals that even we didn't expect. This Dell XPS 13 is down to $999 after a $100 discount. It's the cheapest this configuration of the XPS 13 has been so far this year. This price will be live until the end of the day on February 23, but stock might not last that long. To be safe, you better grab it quickly.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 is consistently one of the best laptops in recent times. Considered to be the true answer to the MacBook Air, the system simply does everything right at a highly competitive price before you consider its discount. It offers a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That's all you could need to work productively and effectively, but it also pairs it up with a gorgeous screen.

Read more