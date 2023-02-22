Samsung’s 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is $300 off today

Admit it, you need a massive gaming monitor. Okay, maybe “need” is a bit dramatic, but you should seriously consider buying this one while it’s on sale. Let us present the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 gaming monitor. It’s similar to the popular Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, but close to half the price — and that’s before the discount. Right now you can grab the CRG9 for $900 after a $300 price cut. That’s a great deal on the best multitasking curved monitor on the market. Read on to see why we love it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 gaming monitor

With its Odyssey lineup of gaming monitors, Samsung has produced one of the best gaming monitors on the market, including the G7 and the Neo G9. The CRG9 is similar to the Odyssey G9 in many ways. They both have the same resolution of 5120 x 1440 and use quantum dots. The CRG9’s Quantum Mini LED display is highly regarded and produces picture quality you won’t find amongst the best budget monitors. The curved screen will suck you into any game, and with a screen this wide, even your peripheral vision will be full of gameplay.

At 49 inches, Samsung CRG9 gaming monitor allows for ample screen real estate. It achieves this with dual QHD, which is essentially the same as having two 27-inch QHD monitors sitting side by side. QHD resolution is halfway between Full HD and 4K resolution, and is a high enough resolution to produce incredibly detailed, super sharp images, particularly with two of them working in tandem to create your gaming experience. This gaming monitor also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is twice as fast as you’ll find in most gaming monitors, and allows you to take on the best PC games without fear of your gameplay lagging, breaking apart, or bogging down during fast-paced action. With FreeSync technology, the CRG9 will sync up with your graphics card, matching framerates and reducing dropped frames.

The Samsung CRG9 gaming monitor is currently just $900 when you purchase directly from Samsung. This is a savings of $300 from its regular price of $1,200. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

