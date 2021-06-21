Samsung’s new lineup of Odyssey gaming monitors may be the perfect solution for gamers still stuck at home during the pandemic. The company recently announced its 2021 lineup of Odyssey G9, G7, G5, and G3 models, with screen sizes ranging from 24 inches to 28 inches. Unlike previously launched Odyssey gaming displays, all the models introduced in mid-2021 will come with a flat-screen design.

“The new lineup delivers hyper-real picture quality, a higher response level, tailored ergonomics and intuitive usability,” Samsung said in a prepared statement of the new panels. “Together with these latest features, gaming enthusiasts can enjoy real-world colors, pinpoint accuracy, and sharp response speeds for their PC and console gaming entertainment devices.”

The flagship model of this launch is the Odyssey G7 G70A, which also happens to be the largest model of the launch coming in with a 28-inch panel. The G7 supports 4K UHD resolution and HDR400 for crisp details and added contrast. Samsung claimed that the G7 comes with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and the screen itself has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time so you’ll be able to keep on top of the action. But the Odyssey G7 isn’t designed just for PC gamers — HDMI 2.1 support means that console gamers can connect their Xbox or PlayStation to this monitor as well, which will be the perfect solution for students headed back to college. The G7 has a peak brightness of 400 nits, though standard brightness is at 300 nits.

The midrange Odyssey G5 G50A balances performance and price. This monitor comes with a 27-inch screen that supports QHD resolution and a fast 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Though the G5 supports Nvidia G-Sync like its more premium sibling, AMD FreeSync support is limited to just Premium on this model rather than Premium Pro on the G7. The G5 has a 350 nits brightness rating.

Both the G5 and G7 models also come with multitasking enhancements, giving you more flexibility to maximize your available screen real estate. You can use the panel’s Picture-by-Picture setting to game and chat at the same time, or you can create a virtual second screen with Picture-in-Picture mode.

The Odyssey G3 G30A rounds out Samsung’s gaming monitor lineup, and this model comes in either 24- or 27-inch display sizes. Both screen options support 144Hz refresh rates and 1ms response time as well as AMD FreeSync Premium on the 1080p FHD resolution panel for stutter-free gaming sessions. Screen brightness for the G3 is rated at 250 nits.

All Odyssey gaming monitors come with height-adjustable stands, Samsung stated. The Odyssey G3 is on sale for $249 through Samsung.com. All monitors will be available starting this month, though at the time of publication, we did not find listings for the new flatscreen G5 or G7 on. the company’s web store.

