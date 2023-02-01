Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s some big savings in store for you if you’re in the market for a great new gaming monitor, as Samsung has discounted its Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor an impressive $600. This brings the price down from $2,300 to a much more affordable $1,700, and while you’ll find discounts across all screen sizes of the Odyssey G9 available, each of which could be considered amongst the best monitor deals taking place today, this $600 savings is on the 49-inch G95NA model. Free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

With its Odyssey lineup of gaming monitors, Samsung has produced one of the best gaming monitors on the market in the G7, and with the Odyssey Neo G9 comes even more acclaim. Its Quantum Mini LED display is highly regarded and produces picture quality you won’t find amongst the best budget monitors. It utilizes Quantum HDR2000 technology, which achieves next-generation depth and creates a new level of immersion when gaming. HDR2000 is one of the highest HDR levels available in gaming monitor technology. It’s able to bring attention to the smallest details of all your favorite games.

At 49 inches, the Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor allows for ample screen real estate. It achieves this with dual QHD, which is essentially the same as having two QHD monitors sitting side by side. QHD resolution is halfway between Full HD and 4K resolution, and is a high enough resolution to produce incredibly detailed, super sharp images, particularly with two of them working in tandem to create your gaming experience. This gaming monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate, which is four times as fast as you’ll find in most gaming monitors, and allows you to take on the best PC games without fear of your gameplay lagging, breaking apart, or bogging down during fast-paced action.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is currently just $1,700 when you purchase directly from Samsung. This is a savings of $600 from its regular price of $2,300. This $600 discount is for the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 model, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

