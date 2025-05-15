 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The massive Samsung Odyssey G9 is almost half off today

By
Amazing Deal The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Your powerful gaming PC will be wasted if you’re still using an old screen, so you should take advantage of monitor deals for gamers. Here’s one from Samsung that you wouldn’t want to miss: the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor for $1,300, following a $900 discount on its original price of $2,200. You won’t always get the chance to buy a premium display for nearly half-price, so stop hesitating and push forward with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor is featured in our roundup of the best gaming monitors as our top pick if you want to play the best PC games on a 32:9 aspect ratio. It also received an amazing score of 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, where we described it as a “game-changing gaming monitor” and one of the best OLED displays that we’d ever tested at that time. The QD-OLED technology in this 49-inch screen enables an unmatched immersive gaming experience, with impressive brightness and perfect black levels combining with dual QHD resolution for lifelike details and a 240Hz refresh rate for extremely smooth animations.

With support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, you won’t see any screen tearing or stuttering with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor. Samsung’s Glare Free technology, meanwhile, will eliminate all the distractions caused by glare from external light sources, so you can focus on the worlds you’re exploring in your video games. The monitor even has a thermal modulation system that automatically reduces brightness to manage heat levels.

Related

In one of the most attractive Samsung monitor deals that we’ve recently come across, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor is on sale with a $900 discount that almost halves its price from $2,200 to $1,300. It’s still pretty expensive for a screen, but it’s what you need to give justice to the capabilities of your upgraded gaming desktop. You’re going to have to be quick in completing your transaction though, as we’re not sure if these savings on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor will still be available tomorrow.

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…

Editors’ Recommendations

This 27-inch gaming monitor from Samsung is nearly 50% off
A Samsung 27-inch G65B Curved Gaming Monitor on a white background.

You need a good gaming monitor to keep up with the lightning-fast PC titles on the market. Color accuracy, response time, and input lag are all factors to consider when shopping for a new game display. When it comes to all of the above, one brand that always delivers is Samsung, and it just so happens that one of Samsung’s top monitors is on sale today: 

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B Gaming Monitor for $360. The MSRP on this model is $700, so you're getting this display at nearly 50% off.

Read more
Amazon is selling this Sansui curved gaming monitor for only $230
A person playing video games on the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor.

You don't have to spend several hundred dollars to get a solid screen for your PC gaming setup. There are affordable monitor deals for gamers on a tight budget. Here's one from Amazon: the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor for only $230, following a 12% discount on its original price of $260. The $30 in savings doesn't look like much, but every dollar saved goes a long way in this hobby, so you should proceed with your purchase quickly to make sure you don't miss it.

Why you should buy the Sansui ES-G34C5 curved gaming monitor

Read more
The Samsung Odyssey G8 gaming monitor is a steal with this deal
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection running on Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.

If your dream PC gaming setup is still missing a screen, we highly recommend taking a look at Samsung monitor deals for nice bargains. Here's one that's available right now: the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor with a $550 discount, which almost halves its original price of $1,300 to only $750. You shouldn't be wasting time though, as the offer may disappear at any moment -- you're going to have to proceed with your purchase immediately in order to secure the savings.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor

Read more