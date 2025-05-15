The massive Samsung Odyssey G9 is almost half off today

Your powerful gaming PC will be wasted if you’re still using an old screen, so you should take advantage of monitor deals for gamers. Here’s one from Samsung that you wouldn’t want to miss: the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor for $1,300, following a $900 discount on its original price of $2,200. You won’t always get the chance to buy a premium display for nearly half-price, so stop hesitating and push forward with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor is featured in our roundup of the best gaming monitors as our top pick if you want to play the best PC games on a 32:9 aspect ratio. It also received an amazing score of 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, where we described it as a “game-changing gaming monitor” and one of the best OLED displays that we’d ever tested at that time. The QD-OLED technology in this 49-inch screen enables an unmatched immersive gaming experience, with impressive brightness and perfect black levels combining with dual QHD resolution for lifelike details and a 240Hz refresh rate for extremely smooth animations.

With support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, you won’t see any screen tearing or stuttering with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor. Samsung’s Glare Free technology, meanwhile, will eliminate all the distractions caused by glare from external light sources, so you can focus on the worlds you’re exploring in your video games. The monitor even has a thermal modulation system that automatically reduces brightness to manage heat levels.

In one of the most attractive Samsung monitor deals that we’ve recently come across, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor is on sale with a $900 discount that almost halves its price from $2,200 to $1,300. It’s still pretty expensive for a screen, but it’s what you need to give justice to the capabilities of your upgraded gaming desktop. You’re going to have to be quick in completing your transaction though, as we’re not sure if these savings on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor will still be available tomorrow.