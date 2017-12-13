Samsung refreshes its Notebook 9 laptops for 2018, adds model supporting S Pen

Samsung revealed on Wednesday, December 13, the latest refresh of its Samsung Notebook 9 family slated for 2018 in North America. There will be three units in the refresh along with a new 2-in-1 labeled as the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen. This model will include Samsung’s S Pen and sport a 13.3-inch screen, while the refreshed Notebooks 9 units will consist of a 13.3-inch model, and two 15-inch models.

According to Samsung, all four units rely on Intel’s eighth-generation Core i7 processors with integrated graphics. But one of the 15-inch models will ship with a discrete GeForce MX150 graphics chip built for laptops, promising four times better performance than integrated graphics. This chip is good for running PC games on medium detail settings, and at a 720p resolution.

First, let’s dig into the hardware specifics:

Notebook 9 13 Notebook 9 Pen 13 Notebook 9 15 Screen size: 13.3 inches 13.3 inches 15 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Color space: sRGB 95 percent sRGB 95 percent sRGB 95 percent Max brightness: 500 nits 450 nits 450 nits Hinge: 180 degrees 360 degrees 180 degrees Processor: Intel 8th Gen Core i7 Intel 8th Gen Core i7 Intel 8th Gen Core i7 Graphics: Integrated Integrated Integrated

GeForce MX150 Memory: Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB DDR4 Storage: Up to 1TB

NVMe PCIe SSD Up to 512GB

NVMe PCIe SSD Up to 1TB

NVMe PCIe SSD Audio: 2x 1.5-watt speakers 2x 1.5-watt speakers 2x 1.5-watt speakers Camera(s): 720p 720p, infrared 720p Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Ports: 1x USB-C (Gen1)

2x USB-A (Gen1)

1x HDMI

1x uSD card slot

1x Audio jack 1x USB-C (Gen1)

1x USB-A (Gen1)

1x HDMI

1x uSD card slot

1x Audio jack 1x Thunderbolt 3

2x USB-A (Gen1)

1x HDMI

1x uSD card slot

1x Audio jack Battery: 75WHr 39WHr 75WHr Dimensions:

(inches) 12.18 x 8.18 x 0.58 12.22 x 8.13 x 0.57/0.64 13.69 x 9.03 x 0.60 Weight: 2.19 pounds 2.19 pounds 2.84 pounds Security: Fingerprint scanner Fingerprint scanner Fingerprint scanner Color: Titan Silver

Crush White Light Titan Titan Silver

Crush White

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen version provides a built-in holder for the S Pen peripheral. Once its removed, Samsung’s Air Command utility automatically launches on the notebook, providing access to Autodesk Sketchbook, Samsung Notes, and other S Pen shortcuts.

Meanwhile, all four models are based on a premium magnesium aluminum alloy called Metal12. It’s supposedly lighter than aluminum, but durable enough to withstand everyday use. The bezel surrounding all four Notebook 9 screens measures just 0.244 inches thin, providing more viewing area and less frame.

The notebooks provide up to 16GB of system memory, PCI Express-based NVMe SSDs, HDMI output, and fingerprint scanners. The 15-inch models add a Thunderbolt 3 port while the S Pen-based unit includes an infrared camera for facial recognition. In turn, the benefits of using the S Pen means the 2-in-1 has a smaller battery than its pen-free 13.3-inch clamshell brother.

All four Samsung Notebook 9 models will hit Korea in December followed by a launch in North America in the first quarter of 2018. Samsung has yet to provide pricing, but we’ll likely find out more during the CES 2018 technology show in Las Vegas in early January.