Thanksgiving has come and gone and Black Friday is long over, but some of the best deals on tech still continue to surface online. You can now save up to $300 on a Dell XPS 9570 Gaming Laptop and other popular Windows devices during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale event.

Currently, one of the affordable deals happens to be on the Acer Swift 3, which is now going for $580 instead of $800. This sleek laptop packs a spacious 14-inch Full HD display and up to 10 hours of battery life. It also comes outfitted with the eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8250U Processor, 8GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card with 2GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory. We especially liked the laptop for its connectivity, solid keyboard, and solid-state drive, finding that it packs flagship eighth-generation performance into a budget-friendly PC.

For those with bigger pockets, the other leading deal includes a decent $300 discount on the Dell XPS 9570 Gaming Laptop, bringing its price down from $1,700 to $1,400. This laptop packs powerful GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card with 4GB memory, and the eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor. You’ll also likely enjoy a spacious thin-bezel 15.6-inch display, as well as an all-aluminum design. Long battery life, well-rounded port selection, and the ability for it to double as a capable gaming PC are highlights for this device.

Elsewhere on Amazon, there is a 22 percent discount on the LG Gram Thin and Light Laptop, bringing the price down from $1,546 to $1,200. Weighing just 2.4 pounds, this Windows laptop comes with a 15.6 inch Full HD IPS LCD Touchscreen, the Intel eighth-generation i7-8550U CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also comes with 16.5 hours of battery life, which is very impressive.

Capping off the laptop deals is a $100 discount on the Asus Zenbook 13 and $220 or $196 off various configurations of the Acer Spin 5. There is also a $206 discount on the Lenovo Flex 14 and a $120 discount on the HP Envy X360 2-in-1. These are just one of many deals available for Cyber Monday, there are big savings on MacBooks at Jet, and a fresh round of sales on Surface devices at both the Microsoft Store and BestBuy.

