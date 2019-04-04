Digital Trends
Computing

Dell deal slashes $479 off the price of a 4K touchscreen XPS 13

Arif Bacchus
By
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite Windows 10 laptops, but it is usually quite expensive. If you’ve been thinking of picking one up, but have been worried by the price tag, now is your chance to save big. Dell is currently offering $479 off the 4K touchscreen version of the XPS 13.

While it is not clear how long it will last, this sale is bringing the price of the 4K touchscreen version of the XPS 13 down from $1,979 to $1,500. This deal price includes an instant $279 savings, as well as an additional $200 discount when you use the code 200OFF1599 at checkout. The sale model comes equipped with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a spacious 512GB solid-state drive. We reviewed a similar version of this laptop in 2018 and really liked its luxurious look, great keyboard and touchpad, and strong performance.

It should be noted that this sale model covers an older model of the XPS 13. Unlike the new 2019 XPS 13, it still features a webcam in the middle part of the display. Still, since it comes with a high-resolution 4K touchscreen, there is plenty of value in the price. This version of the XPS 13 also has everything needed for multitasking, day-to-day web browsing, watching movies, and general computing activities.

If you’re looking to save on the new XPS 13, Dell still has you covered. The base model of the device is currently on sale for $900, instead of the usual price of $978. It comes configured with the eighth-generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive. These might seem like basic specifications, but the laptop is still a great choice for students or professionals interested in general web browsing or editing documents in Microsoft Office.

We recently reviewed the new model and really liked the new sleek design, colors, and the redesigned hinge that opens more easily. Only reduced battery life held it back from being perfect — though we reviewed a power-hungry 4K model.

Seeking more deals on other laptops, smartphones, and all things technology? Our curated deals hub has you covered. We also have a dedicated buying guide for laptops, which can help you in your purchasing decisions.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Pro 13
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

Dell adds OLED display option to its Alienware M15 gaming laptop

Dell's Alienware M15 gaming laptop now has the option of a 4K OLED display. It's the default option for the most expensive version, but an optional extra for anyone else who wants a richer-looking display.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim
Computing

The XPS 13 keeps getting better. Here's how it compares to the MacBook Pro

Dell has completely revamped the XPS 13 for 2018, giving it a fresh new design and boosted internals. How does it stack up against the classic MacBook Pro? When you consider the Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Pro 13, here's how it plays out.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Windows 10 Home vs. Pro
Computing

Microsoft Store to shelve ebooks, will begin issuing refunds to buyers

Microsoft will be shutting down the eBooks category on its app store, with the goal of eventually removing all existing Microsoft Store eBooks from the digital libraries of buyers come July.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best wireless routers tp link ac
Computing

Save 44 percent on the powerful TP-Link AC5400 router on Amazon

If you're seeking a deal on a router that can help you get the most out of your internet speeds, look no further. Amazon is running an offer where you can grab the TP-Link AC5400 wireless router for $168 off its usual price
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Gaming

Here are the best weapons in Fallout 4, and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
Best stylus
Mobile

The pen is mightier than the finger: The best stylus for all your needs

The stylus is currently undergoing a resurgence, namely due to the popularity of tablets. Here are some of the best stylus models for doodlers and note-takers alike, from the Adonit Pixel to the Apple Pencil.
Posted By Mark Jansen
hp spectre folio review xxl
Deals

Enter to win the stunning HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1 leather laptop

There are a lot of laptops out there, but not very many are nearly as luxurious as the HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1. Unlike most notebooks, the Spectre Folio incorporates genuine leather into it's aesthetic.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Netflix iPad Press Photo
Computing

Microsoft’s Chromium Edge browser killer feature? 4K Netflix streaming

Microsoft's upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser may provide support for 4K Netflix streaming. A Reddit user spotted this feature in the recently leaked preview version of the browser.
Posted By Anita George
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Computing

In latest blow to Facebook, 540 million user records exposed by third-party apps

The information of up to 540 million Facebook users -- including passwords, comments, likes, and Facebook IDs -- was left by app developers on publicly visible Amazon cloud servers.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Razer Blade 2019 review
Computing

Security vulnerability leaves Razer laptops vulnerable to hacks

A security vulnerability in the Intel processors on Razer laptops was first discovered by a security expert in late March. That could mean that hackers would be able to implant malware and cause harm to affected systems. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
HP Envy x360
Deals

HP drops killer deals on laptops with up to $760 in price cuts

Whether it's for work or play, chances are pretty good you'd like to save some money on your laptop purchase. And with the HP Days sale going on right now, you can actually save up to $760 on a new laptop computer.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple imac 5k 27 inch 2019 review imac5k feat
Product Review

The new Core i9 iMac has a body from 2012 and a brain from 2020

Apple now has four types of iPads -- the budget iPad, the iPad Mini, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro. For professionals that are reluctant of the price of the highest-tier iPad Pro, the iPad Air is the tablet to buy.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best antivirus software for business
Deals

Here are the 5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

The best wireless keyboards will see you right, no matter your device

Want to do more with your tablet than surf the web and watch videos? If so, you need a Bluetooth keyboard. These are the best wireless keyboards you can buy right now, whatever your preference.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith