The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite Windows 10 laptops, but it is usually quite expensive. If you’ve been thinking of picking one up, but have been worried by the price tag, now is your chance to save big. Dell is currently offering $479 off the 4K touchscreen version of the XPS 13.

While it is not clear how long it will last, this sale is bringing the price of the 4K touchscreen version of the XPS 13 down from $1,979 to $1,500. This deal price includes an instant $279 savings, as well as an additional $200 discount when you use the code 200OFF1599 at checkout. The sale model comes equipped with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a spacious 512GB solid-state drive. We reviewed a similar version of this laptop in 2018 and really liked its luxurious look, great keyboard and touchpad, and strong performance.

It should be noted that this sale model covers an older model of the XPS 13. Unlike the new 2019 XPS 13, it still features a webcam in the middle part of the display. Still, since it comes with a high-resolution 4K touchscreen, there is plenty of value in the price. This version of the XPS 13 also has everything needed for multitasking, day-to-day web browsing, watching movies, and general computing activities.

If you’re looking to save on the new XPS 13, Dell still has you covered. The base model of the device is currently on sale for $900, instead of the usual price of $978. It comes configured with the eighth-generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive. These might seem like basic specifications, but the laptop is still a great choice for students or professionals interested in general web browsing or editing documents in Microsoft Office.

We recently reviewed the new model and really liked the new sleek design, colors, and the redesigned hinge that opens more easily. Only reduced battery life held it back from being perfect — though we reviewed a power-hungry 4K model.

Seeking more deals on other laptops, smartphones, and all things technology? Our curated deals hub has you covered. We also have a dedicated buying guide for laptops, which can help you in your purchasing decisions.