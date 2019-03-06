Digital Trends
You can now save up to $300 on the Surface Laptop 2 at the Microsoft Store

Arif Bacchus
As part of a limited-time sale lasting through March 9, Microsoft is discounting different versions of the Surface Laptop 2. Starting configurations of the MacBook competitor are now selling for $900 at the Microsoft Store, and additional versions with expanded storage and processing power can also be found for up to $300 off their usual prices.

The most affordable option in the sale covers the base platinum version of the Surface Laptop 2 with the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive. Usually $1,000, this version is now $900. For more storage space and color, a separate deal also applies to the burgundy, black, and cobalt blue versions. These all come equipped with the same processor and RAM, but a bigger 256GB solid-state drive. That deal brings the price down from $1,300 to $1,000. Both are excellent choices for day-to-day web browsing, multi-tasking, and even light photo editing.

If you’re looking for a Surface Laptop 2 that is a bit more powerful, you’re also in luck. Microsoft’s sale brings the price of the platinum version with the Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive down from $2,200 to $1,900. A better choice for video editing or running 3D applications, the deal accounts for a savings of $300.

The new Surface Laptop 2 hasn’t changed much from last year’s model, but it is still an excellent option if you’re looking for a new Windows device. The touchscreen laptop comes equipped with Intel’s eighth-generation U-series processors, which are quad-core and thus pack a bit more performance. Microsoft also promises the device can last you through a day on a single charge with its 14.5 hours of battery life. Although the Surface Laptop 2 doesn’t pack USB C ports or expandable memory like most other laptops, it does comes with Windows Hello face recognition camera on board for more seamless and easy logins to Windows 10.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 2 is a direct competitor to Apple’s MacBook Air. Both are priced similarly but have some important design, performance, and portability differences. We have a comparison on both right here if you have been thinking of choosing between the two. We also have a curated best deals page which covers all things technology from Microsoft, Apple, and more.

