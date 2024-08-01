Snapdragon X PCs may get even more enticing next year

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has announced that Snapdragon X chips will expand to PCs with price tags as low as $700 next year, as reported by The Verge. This would mean an almost $300 price drop since the current cheapest Snapdragon X PCs are the $999 Surface Laptop 7 and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus.

Amon did not specify, however, whether these ultra-affordable PCs would be laptops or not. Tablet PCs and desktops are also possible, and Qualcomm has already started tapping into the mini-PC market with its $799 desktop developer kit. While this product is aimed at developers who want to experiment with Windows on Arm, if they make a consumer version for a similar price, it could compete with products like the Mac mini.

The price announcement was made during the company’s third quarter earnings call, but if you were wondering how current Snapdragon laptop sales are going, no numbers have been shared yet. Since the quarter ended on June 23, just a couple of weeks after the first Copilot+ PCs launched, the company said it’s too early to tell.

Amon did say, however, that some Snapdragon X PCs have already sold out. There are other telltale signs of success floating around too, like the fact that 6.5% of Geekbench 6 benchmarks in the past month have been run on Snapdragon X PCs.

The CEO also confirmed that the company is “already working with [manufacturers] on the next wave of Copilot+ PCs,” though there’s no word on when that wave will be coming.

There will also be new Qualcomm-powered PCs shared at IFA in September, and a Qualcomm custom CPU will be revealed at the Snapdragon Summit in October. The momentum has been strong for these first couple of months for the Snapdragon X PCs, but it’s not slowing down anytime soon.