 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Leak suggests Snapdragon X Elite 2 will give laptops a serious performance boost

By
Angled front view of the Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite processor inside.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Qualcomm’s big entrance into the laptop market last year got a lot of attention and now, leaks about its next-gen Snapdragon laptop chips are slowly starting to emerge. Known Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital claims that boost clock speeds will start at 4.4 GHz and estimates performance gains between 18 and 22%.

Second-generation Qualcomm Nuvia: big core clock starts at 4.4GHz,
performance improvement estimated at 18–22%. pic.twitter.com/XEc4sPDBm2

— Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) April 15, 2025

Since official information doesn’t exist yet and leaks are few, we don’t know a lot about the next Snapdragon chip right now — including what it’ll be called. At the moment, some people are calling it the Snapdragon X Elite 2 and others are going with Snapdragon X2 Elite. The leaked information we do have includes a core count of 18 and a launch date of around October 2025 — but it’s all just rumors for now.

Recommended Videos

The prospect of a 4.4 GHz boost clock speed is very interesting, however, since it suggests that the base clock speed could be higher too. Because higher clock speeds always equal more heat, Qualcomm likely had to find a way to improve thermals to make this happen. Dealing with heat in a laptop is pretty difficult since there’s limited space for fans, but Qualcomm may have found a better way to keep things cool or they may have figured out how to make components even smaller — because the smaller something is, the less heat it generates. Current Snapdragon chips use 4 nm tech but we’re not sure yet if next-gen will use 3 nm or even 2 nm (though the latter isn’t expected until 2026).

Related

The performance gains mentioned in the leak are probably considering additional factors other than the clock speeds, however, since the clock speeds themselves are not 18 to 22% faster than the last generation. There are many different areas Qualcomm could have adjusted and improved on to make these performance gains, so it’s hard to guess without any additional information.

The success of Qualcomm’s new chips doesn’t rest solely on power, however. While its team-up with Microsoft brought plenty of media attention, the software problems Windows-on-Arm brought with it were also substantial. At the moment, Snapdragon X Elite laptops are known for being frequently returned, but that’s almost entirely due to compatibility and software issues with Windows, rather than problems with the hardware.

Either way, Qualcomm has high aspirations for its laptop chips, so it will be interesting to see how they approach things this time around.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
It’s official — Intel now holds the Windows battery life crown
The Zenbook S 14 on a table in front of a grass lawn.

A new era in Windows computing is here, built around Microsoft's Copilot+ PC initiative and a few new chipsets. While the most hype is around artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and performance thanks to faster Neural Processing Units (NPUs), the biggest changes today are in performance and battery life. And that's a good thing for Windows, because the platform has been struggling against Apple's Silicon MacBooks that have very good performance and much better efficiency.

The new chipsets include Qualcomm's Snapdragon X, AMD's Ryzen AI 300, and Intel's Lunar Lake. Each chipset has an NPU that exceeds Microsoft's 40 tera operations per second (TOPS) requirement, but while AMD focuses on performance, both Qualcomm and Intel are focused on efficiency. So, how does each chipset rank?
Performance

Read more
HP’s new 2-in-1 laptop packs a 3K OLED touchscreen
A woman sits at a desk, using the new HP EliteBook X.

HP just unveiled three new laptops during its yearly HP Imagine event, and if you use your laptop for work, there's plenty to be interested in. The most eye-catching offering of the trio is the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip, which is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 3K OLED touchscreen. There are two more laptops for professionals, and HP ticks the box for Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD enthusiasts, as the three laptops come with different CPUs.

Let's start with the OmniBook Ultra Flip. This is a 14-inch convertible laptop that comes equipped with Intel's latest Lunar Lake processors, offering up to the Core 9 Ultra 288V with eight cores and eight threads and a maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz. The lowest variant sports the Ultra 5 226V, which also has eight cores and eight threads, but it only boosts up to 4.5GHz. All variants come with integrated Intel Arc graphics, and while the top two chips get the 16GB version, the less premium offerings come with the 8GB version.

Read more
Snapdragon X PCs may get even more enticing next year
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has announced that Snapdragon X chips will expand to PCs with price tags as low as $700 next year, as reported by The Verge. This would mean an almost $300 price drop since the current cheapest Snapdragon X PCs are the $999 Surface Laptop 7 and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus.

Amon did not specify, however, whether these ultra-affordable PCs would be laptops or not. Tablet PCs and desktops are also possible, and Qualcomm has already started tapping into the mini-PC market with its $799 desktop developer kit. While this product is aimed at developers who want to experiment with Windows on Arm, if they make a consumer version for a similar price, it could compete with products like the Mac mini.

Read more