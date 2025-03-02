 Skip to main content
Qualcomm’s next-gen ARM chip for Windows to add 50% more cores

By
Focus on the silicon logo atop the lid of Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite processor.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Qualcomm is reportedly developing its next-generation high-end processor for Windows PCs, the Snapdragon X2. The new chip is expected to feature a significant increase in core count, boasting up to 18 Oryon V3 cores.

As per information shared by WinFuture, the Snapdragon X2, identified by the model number SC8480XP, is anticipated to adopt a system-in-package (SiP) design, integrating both RAM and flash storage directly within the processor package. Leaked import-export documents suggest configurations may include up to 48GB of SK hynix RAM and a 1TB SSD. This integration aims to enhance data transfer speeds and energy efficiency by reducing latency between components.

The core architecture and clock speeds of the Snapdragon X2 remain unknown. It’s also unclear whether it will feature only high-performance cores or a mix of different core types. However, documents suggest it is a “high-TDP” variant, likely the most powerful version.

To manage the increased performance and potential heat output, Qualcomm is said to be testing the Snapdragon X2 with an all-in-one liquid cooler featuring a 120mm radiator. This indicates a focus on maintaining optimal thermal performance, especially in desktop environments where higher power consumption is more acceptable.

The Snapdragon X2 is expected to be branded under the “Snapdragon X2 Ultra Premium” label, targeting high-end laptops and desktops. This development aligns with Qualcomm’s strategy to compete more effectively with established x86 architecture processors from Intel and AMD, as well as ARM-based solutions like Apple’s M-series chips.

This isn’t the first time we are hearing about Qualcomm’s future plans for the Snapdragon X platform. Back in November, Qualcomm confirmed that its upcoming PC processor, the Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2, will feature the Oryon v3 CPU. This announcement came only a month after the Oryon v2 was unveiled, with plans to integrate it into the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for smartphones. The Oryon v2 is said to deliver a 30% performance boost and 57% greater power efficiency compared to its predecessor. Hopefully the v3 will surpass these improvements.

The release of the Snapdragon X2 could also significantly impact the Windows on ARM ecosystem, offering improved performance and efficiency for users. However, challenges such as software compatibility and market adoption remain, as previous ARM-based Windows devices have faced hurdles in running certain applications and games. As of now, Qualcomm has not officially confirmed these details, and the information is based on leaked documents. More concrete information may emerge during upcoming industry events, possibly at Mobile World Congress (MWC) which kicks off starting today.

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
