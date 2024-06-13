 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The Snapdragon X Elite is slower than an iPhone 12 Mini in early testing

By
A photo of a laptop with the Snapdragon X Plus CPU.
Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends

Benchmarks for the upcoming Snapdragon X Elite chip are already making the rounds, and they’re disappointing. One user on Reddit, u/caponica23, received the Samsung Galaxy Book Edge 14 early and published an extensive post with some initial findings. And the performance of the Snapdragon X Elite chip inside the PC is much lower than expected.

In Geekbench, the user showed single-core results of 1,841 and multi-core results of 11,537. That’s bad. For reference, Qualcomm said in early demos that the Snapdragon X Elite could reach a score of 2,977 in single-core and 15,086 in multi-core performance. The user also took the laptop out for a spin in Resident Evil Village at 1080p, and said there were “severe frame drops” even with AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) set to Performance mode.

Performance for the Snapdragon X Elite
Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends

These results run counter to the handful of times we’ve seen the Snapdragon X Elite in action. It provided a solid gaming experience for us in Control, and we heard from Qualcomm that it would be able to beat Apple’s M3 inside the MacBook Air. These benchmark results tell a different story.

Recommended Videos

Perhaps the most damning comparison comes on X (formerly Twitter), where one user says that the Snapdragon X Elite’s single-core performance is slower than an iPhone 12 Mini. Yikes.

For those who can’t comprehend how f*cking miserable this is, X Elite’s actual big core performance is slower than the 4-year-old A14 chip in the iPhone 12 mini.

Qualcomm initially inflated the single-core score to 3200, which dropped to 2900 in an actual Windows environment,… pic.twitter.com/SFxk8sEMZm

&mdash; INIYSA (@lafaiel) June 13, 2024

There is an explanation here. The unit that was tested was limited to a clock speed of 2.52GHz, while the Snapdragon X Elite should be able to reach 4GHz. It’s just tough to say if the chip is intentionally limited or if there will be some sort of update that will improve performance before the first Snapdragon X Elite laptops launch next week.

One reason the chip could be limited is battery life. In their testing, the user found that the Samsung Galaxy Book Edge 14 lasted about 14 hours on a full charge. That’s a massive improvement over most Windows laptops, though still short of the MacBook Air. What’s concerning is that, if the Snapdragon X Elite will indeed run at higher clock speeds at launch, that battery life will likely diminish rapidly.

Based on these results, you’re either looking at lower performance or shorter battery life with the Snapdragon X Elite, but it’s still too soon to say anything conclusive. The first laptops will release next week on June 18, but we recommend waiting for reviews before investing in this yet unproven computing platform.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Qualcomm says its new chips are 4.5 times faster at AI than rivals
Two Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.

Qualcomm just announced two powerful new processors that excel at generative AI, one for laptops and the other for phones. As the potential applications for artificial intelligence continue to expand from text to images, video, and beyond, faster processing on your own device is becoming more important.

The Snapdragon X Elite is Qualcomm's exciting new laptop processor, boasting best-in-class CPU performance for Windows laptops and impressive GPU speed. For phones, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 blasts by the previous generation with 30% greater speed while drawing 20% less energy from your battery.

Read more
These are the best GPU board partners to buy
The RTX 3060 installed in a gaming PC.

Buying one of the best graphics cards is a great way to ensure that your next graphics card upgrade is a good one. But it's not always as simple as just picking between AMD and Nvidia within your price range. You also have the third-party board partners to choose from, which take Nvidia's or AMD's GPUs and repackage them with different specs and shroud designs.

If you're looking to buy a new graphics card and want some help in choosing the right one for you, here are some of the best GPU manufacturers worth considering.
Nvidia Founders Edition

Read more
Your PC’s security is being attacked on two new fronts
Person using Windows 11 laptop on their lap by the window.

Your PC is facing a double whammy of cyber threats, both of them built into basic Windows features -- one that exploits Windows search and another a Wi-Fi vulnerability.

The first vulnerability allows hackers to exploit search in what researchers have called a "clever" way, as reported by Trustwave. It begins when users are tricked into downloading malware, starting with phishing emails with malicious .ZIP attachments containing HTML files disguised as invoices or something along those lines.

Read more