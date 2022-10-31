 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Some Quest Pro early adopters are shipping it back to Meta

Alan Truly
By

The new Quest Pro, like any potentially groundbreaking device, is guaranteed to have customers that aren’t loving life on the bleeding edge of technology. Even VR enthusiasts have been caught off-guard by some of Meta’s decisions with its productivity headset.

Reddit user Letitcollapse expressed that they’ve owned Quest 1 and 2, so the Project Cambria headset was eagerly anticipated. After trying the Quest Pro, they were shocked by the color passthrough quality and the 90Hz display refresh rate. Compared to the Quest 2, which was updated by Meta to support up to a 120Hz refresh rate, the slower speed was seen as unacceptable. Apparently, there was some trouble with the setup as well, with a supported keyboard not working as expected.

Meta Quest Pro Horizon Workrooms example has been altered with unhappy emojis over the avatars.

Another Reddit post, this time from ZealotDKD2, who describes themselves as an Oculus fanboy, started with a complaint about PCVR lacking hand-tracking. Another point of contention was with the color passthrough, as they noted that it was grainy and the resolution was too low to allow reading their phone while wearing the headset and looking through its camera.

There haven’t been a large number of negative reactions so far and most reviewers express a bit of surprise at how good the Quest Pro is while noting that this VR headset still isn’t a complete laptop replacement. In my own brief testing, I’ve found it to meet my expectations, both in terms of potential as well as challenges. That will be explained in more detail in my upcoming review.

As a productivity headset designed to allow work in VR, Meta might not have anticipated how eager some people are for a high-resolution mixed-reality view. To be perfectly clear, the Quest Pro is a VR headset first and the mixed-reality view should be considered an additional benefit that is in the early stages of development. If you want more, you might have to wait for Apple’s Reality One headset, which is expected to cost more, but have a greater focus on AR potential.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the most common ways people break their laptops
Spilled liquid on laptop keyboard.
YouTube brings pinch to zoom and video navigation changes to everyone
The red and white YouTube logo on a phone screen. The phone is on a white background.
macOS Ventura launches with Stage Manager and redesigned apps
Stage manager in macOS Ventura.
Are Quest Pro’s virtual screens actually better than real monitors?
Meta gave an example of what you can see when wearing a Quest Pro.
Dell XPS 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air M2
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.
Resident Evil Village shows just how good Mac gaming can be
resident evil village on mac performance residentevilvillage09
5 deals you should shop in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
Best Buy logo on a building.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) PC performance guide: Best settings for high fps
Characters facing forwards in Modern Warfare II screenshot.
It’s not just you — Microsoft admits its patches broke OneDrive
Microsoft OneDrive files can sync between a PC and a phone.
Elon Musk officially owns Twitter now: a timeline of how we got here
tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image
The canceled Nvidia RTX 4080 12GB takes a beating in benchmarks
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is shown flying over green perspective lines.
Apple Security Research website launches to protect your Mac
Apple Seurity Research website has resources for bug bounty hunters.
Why Google Chrome Incognito Mode isn’t what it claims to be
Google Chrome icon in mac dock.