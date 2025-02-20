 Skip to main content
Sources zero in on the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D launch date

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D sitting on a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors have had their launch schedule up in the air for some time.

Having first been unveiled at CES 2025, there have been many rumors circulating about the components. However, a new report suggests that the release of the upcoming CPUs is now more locked in. AMD’s new chips should be available in just a few weeks, with reviews of their performance going live the day before release, according to VideoCardz.

Golden Pig on Weibo discussing the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D & 9900X3D launch dates.
Weibo

Referencing the Weibo source, Golden Pig Upgrade, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors are expected to launch on March 12, with embargos lifting on reviews on March 11. The publication followed up with its own sources, suggesting the dates are accurate. Still, AMD has yet to confirm these dates.

Recommended Videos

The Ryzen 9950X3D is a 16-core flagship chip, which was especially structured for gaming. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9900X3D is a 12-core CPU. Both components are Zen 5 generation 3D V-Cache processors.

They follow the Ryzen 9800X3D, an 8-core processor, which launched in November 2024 to rave reviews and high demand. Priced at $479, VideoCardz noted the component has only recently started becoming more readily available.

TechRadar noted that the computing chips may have heavy competition with its predecessor, despite having elevated specifications. Having spoken with AMD, the publication detailed that the chip maker indicated the Ryzen 9950X3D would have a similar gaming experience to the Ryzen 9800X3D, albeit a little faster. The staff suggested those who already have the older chip may not need an upgrade unless they are using their PCs for other intensive tasks– especially since the new model is expected to see a bit of a price hike.

Prices for the Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D have not been confirmed. However, speculations suggest they could sell for $699 and $599 respectively, after the online retailer Newegg listed the SKUS for the processors ahead of launch.

