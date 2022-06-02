 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The Steam Deck’s docking station faces another setback

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Valve’s slow rollout of the Steam Deck has been part of its release strategy all along, but the delay of its docking station peripheral was a bit more unexpected.

The long-awaited Steam Deck docking station had already been delayed for most of 2022 — and now, Valve has confirmed yet another setback in its release for an uncertain amount of time.

Steam Deck

Valve detailed in a blog post on Wednesday that the accessory to its Steam Deck hand-held gaming system has once again been delayed for release due to “parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities.”

The docking station was originally set to release in February as a main accessory for the Steam Deck. The dock is designed to act as a hands-free stand and connector system to TVs, external displays, and other peripherals. It also allows for charging of the Steam Deck, adding some much-needed extra battery life to the power-hungry handheld.

Valve used the first delay period to upgrade the Steam Deck docking station around April, with USB 3.1 ports for improved transfer speeds, as noted by Gizmodo

So far, the company has still not been able to give concrete details on exactly when the docking accessory might release to consumers — just one of the downsides to how the Steam Deck launched.

The Steam Deck connected to controllers.

“We’re working on improving the situation and will share more info when we have it. This has no effect on production schedule and reservation windows for Steam Decks (different parts, different factories),” Valve said in its blog.

For those still waiting to receive their Steam Decks, that, at least, is good news.

In the meanwhile, users have other charging and accessory options, such as battery packs, to keep their Steam Decks topped up with power. Fortunately, the docking station isn’t a necessary feature for gameplay, including all the best Steam Deck games you can play.

The Steam Deck is expected to update later this year with Valve set to make 256GB and 512GB models available during the third quarter, approximately around the October time frame. Whether the docking station will also be available by that time is anyone’s guess.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Dell laptop deals for June 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

The best Android games available right now (June 2022)

android games

GPU prices and availability: How much are GPUs today?

An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.

The best multiplayer games on PC

Monster Hunter Rise players hunting.

Buy a PS5 and gaming monitor combo at Dell and save $450

PS5 Disc Bundle with Monitor, GT7 and Red Dual Sense Controler

We can’t believe how cheap work-from-home laptops are at Dell today

Dell Vostro 5410 laptop on white background.

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 all have massive discounts today

Dell XPS 15 Touch at a side angle on a white background.

Apple mixed-reality headset: Everything we know about Apple’s VR headset

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

Check out Super Nintendo World’s first Mario Kart-themed ride

super nintendo world opens at universal studios hollywood in early 2023 mario kart bowsers challenge

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide for June 2022

Holding fishing rod in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to get your Chromecast connected to a hotel room TV

Chromecast 3rd-gen installation.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug guide for June 2022

Holding a net in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What’s new on Peacock in June 2022

A scene from Peacock's Queer as Folk revival series.