Digital Trends
Computing

Steam survey shows PC gamers are still mostly playing in 1080p and lower

Kevin Parrish
By
last minute gifts pc game from steam
gstockstudio/123RF

Valve Software’s latest hardware and software survey for July 2018 reveals that 63.72 percent of Steam’s registered members still play games with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution (aka Full HD). Even more, 13.33 percent of Steam’s gamers play at 1,366 x 768 (HD) while only 1.14 percent are playing at 3,840 x 2,160 (4K). Only 3.12 percent play at 2,560 x 1,440 (QHD).

Although hardware manufacturers and game developers are pushing for 4K gameplay, the numbers show that a large portion of PC gamers haven’t made the move. Even more, 12.50 percent of Steam’s customers rely on the GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card followed by 9.59 percent with the GTX 1050 Ti. Surprisingly, only 2.23 percent have the GTX 1080 installed.

Overall, Nvidia reigns king on Steam with 76.35 percent of the graphics card usage followed by AMD at 13.91 percent and Intel at 9.58 percent. Meanwhile, Intel leads the CPU pack with 84.8 percent versus AMD’s claim of 15.2 percent. Specific models aren’t listed although Intel CPUs speeding between 3.3GHz and 3.69GHz sit at the top of the charts.

On the operating system front, Microsoft is king of the hill with a 96.77 percent claim on Steam gamers. Break that down and you’ll see 54.40 percent using Windows 10 (64-bit) followed by 36.07 still remaining on Windows 7 (64-bit). The list also shows Steam gamers still playing on the original Windows 8 (64-bit) release and Windows XP (32-bit).

Despite Valve’s former push for Steam Machines and its Linux-based SteamOS platform, only 0.49 percent of Steam’s customers use Linux. Meanwhile, MacOS claims a 2.66 percent stake in the Steam survey with the largest chunk of Mac gamers using MacOS 10.13.5 (64-bit).

According to Valve, the latest Steam Hardware Survey includes fixes for a problem that overcounted cyber café customers and inflated certain results during the last seven months. The problem stemmed from the way these cyber cafes managed their PCs, causing havoc in the results.

“Around August 2017, we started seeing larger-than-usual movement in certain stats, notably an increase in Windows 7 usage, an increase in quad-core CPU usage, as well as changes in CPU and GPU market share,” Valve reports. “This period also saw a large increase in the use of Simplified Chinese. All of these coincided with an increase in Steam usage in cyber cafes in Asia, whose customers were being overcounted in the survey.”

Valve feels confident that its Steam Hardware Survey is no longer overcounting users as of April.

The Steam Hardware Survey is a great way to see what gamers are using to enjoy their Steam games on a month-to-month basis. As we’ve seen in July, a good chunk of these customers play on four-core Intel processors, Nvidia’s graphics cards such as the GTX 1060, Windows 10 (64-bit) and a 1080p resolution. Nearly 41 percent on the survey has 8GB of system memory in their PC followed by 36.62 percent with 12GB or more.

Finally, if you’re curious about virtual reality, the $400 Oculus Rift sits at the top of the July list with a 0.30 percent usage while the $500 HTC Vive fell to 0.29 percent. Only 0.01 percent of Steam’s members use the newer $800 HTC Vive Pro.

Don't Miss

The best Chromebooks of 2018
microsoft surface pro 2017 press
Product Review

5 generations later, Microsoft's Surface Pro is still the best 2-in-1 out there

At first glance, the 2017 Surface Pro looks like an incremental update to the Surface Pro 4, which was already our favorite detachable tablet. But does the newest version earn its own place at the top of the 2-in-1 heap?
Posted By Mark Coppock
cheap macbook deals
Computing

Apple preps production of updated MacBook Air for a 2018 launch

To reach its rumored launch timeline of later this year for its low-cost notebook, Apple is expected to begin production of its updated MacBook Air soon. The sub-$1,000 laptop could launch as early as September or October.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazon tap echo dot loudspeakers echodot bluetoothspeaker
Smart Home

White-hat Chinese hackers turn Alexa into a spy, briefly

A team of Chinese researchers revealed this week that they were able to use a cracked Amazon Echo to exploit a series of Alexa interface flaws to take control over an unteuched Echo running on the same network.
Posted By Clayton Moore
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them -- and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
insecure cryptojacking is set to become the new malware epidemic cryptocurrency unsplash2
Computing

Researchers hack John McAfee’s ‘unhackable’ Bitfi cryptocurrency wallet

Researchers have successfully hacked John McAfee's Bitfi cryptocurrency wallet. Researchers show that the device can be hacked, as they have gained access to the device's private keys and passphrase despite McAfee's security promotion.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
htc vive screenshot
Computing

Pricing and lack of content are still barriers against the adoption of VR

A recent survey questioned 595 VR and AR professionals about business growth in the consumer and enterprise markets. Only 24 percent report strong sales in the enterprise while 18 percent show strong sales in the consumer market.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
quantum computing 15 million grant gettyimages 184897338
Emerging Tech

The world’s first practical quantum computer has cash and a timeline

The dream of building a practical quantum computer could be closer than ever, thanks to a $15 million grant from the National Science Foundation to seven universities around the United States.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Nvidia
Computing

Nvidia teases new GeForce RTX 2080 launch at Gamescom next week

Gamers will have something exciting to look forward to next week when Gamescom starts. Nvidia posted a teaser video to YouTube containing hints that it could use the venue to announce the new GeForce RTX 2080 graphics chip.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nvidia reveals turing gpu design for quadro rtx card
Computing

Nvidia introduces its eighth-generation ‘Turing’ design, but not in gaming cards

Nvidia revealed its new graphics chip design called “Turing” during SIGGRAPH 2018. Rumored to be the foundation of Nvidia’s next family of GeForce cards, the company instead showcased Turing in Quadro RTX-branded cards for pros.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
what is hdmi 2 0 explained
Home Theater

HDMI 2.0b is a whole lot more than just a connection to your TV

HDMI 2.0b is the backbone for many of the latest updates in 4K UHD technology. And while a new cable standard can often involve a bunch of changes for consumers, that is not the case this time around.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kris Wouk
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
best laptop deals
Deals

For work or for play, these are the 5 best laptop deals for college students

Whether you're getting ready for a new school year, shopping for a special student, or just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the five best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to an on-the-go gaming…
Posted By Lucas Coll