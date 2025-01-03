 Skip to main content
Microsoft’s new ergonomic keyboard has ‘ultra-responsive’ keys

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard
Just when you thought you were done shopping for now, Incase, the manufacturer of the Microsoft accessory line, revealed a new compact yet expensive keyboard on its website. The ergonomic keyboard offers solid specs, but the high price tag might make some potential buyers think twice about getting it.

It offers “ultra-responsive” scissor keys with 1.3mm travel, allowing you to type without pressing the keys too hard. Incase claims you can sync up to three devices to the Microsoft keyboard with Bluetooth 5.1, but you will need two AAA batteries that Incase claims will last 36 months.

We’ll have to get one in for testing before we can call it one of the best keyboards of the new year, but it’ll bound to be a good option among the best ergonomic keyboards.

Microsoft

The keyboard is compatible with Windows 11 and Windows 10, measures 13 inches by 8.6 inches by 1.2 inches, and is available for $200.

This new keyboard is something we expected since Onward Brands, the entity behind Incase, secured the licensing rights to make Microsoft accessories. Microsoft announced in April that it was shutting down its peripherals business, which includes webcams, keyboards, and other accessories. Microsoft did this to concentrate more on the Surface-branded products.

“The Compact Ergonomic Keyboard was designed to take up the smallest possible amount of space while maintaining typing accuracy, comfort, and a high level of performance,” said Marshall Clark, Onward general manager. “We are extremely proud to debut the most innovative and comfortable keyboard for work, play, and learning.”

If you need help deciding whether this keyboard is right for you, you can always consult our keyboard-buying guide for helpful tips.

Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
