As Microsoft’s October 2 media event in New York City fast approaches, the rumors on what devices the company may reveal keep on surfacing. In the latest, supposed processor and storage configurations for the much-talked-about Surface Pro 7 have been revealed, suggesting that a cheaper version of the device could be in the works.

Although best taken lightly, the German blog WinFuture is confirming that there could be five specific versions of the Surface Pro 7. Based on data from dealers, the site claims that listings for the Surface Pro 7 have already appeared at retailers in Europe and Germany. The listings supposedly confirm Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 versions of the Surface Pro 7, with various RAM and solid-state-drive configurations. However, still unconfirmed is the specific Intel architecture or series of processors (such as Ice Lake) that will be powering the devices.

For most consumers, the listed Intel Core i3 model of the Surface Pro 7 with 4GB RAM and a 128 GB SSD could perhaps be the most interesting. Current configurations of devices like Dell’s new XPS 13 feature a similar Core i3 processor and sell cheaper than the Core i5 and Core i7 models. In fact, the price of the new XPS 13 with the Intel Core i3-10110 U-series processor is $1,000, a full $200 less than the $1,200 model with the Core i5-10210U processor.

With buyers needing to factor in the purchase of the Type Cover Keyboard and/or Surface Pen when buying a new Surface device, a cheaper Intel Core i3 U-series or Y-series base model Surface Pro 7 would be great for budget-minded consumers. Microsoft last sold a cheaper base model Surface Pro with the Intel Core M3 processor for around $800 when it launched in 2017. Presumably, the price of this new Core i3 model could be the same, if not cheaper.

However, many consumers complained about the performance of the Core M3 device. These issues could perhaps be addressed with the newer Ice Lake Core i3 processors, which are said to be more efficient. The other Surface Pro 7 configurations uncovered by WinFuture are listed below.

Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Microsoft will be livestreaming its October 2 event across its social media channels, and it is likely that the Surface Pro 7 will officially be unveiled then. Digital Trends will also be on the ground in New York and will be covering the event live.

Editors' Recommendations