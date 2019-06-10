Digital Trends
Tear-free and buttery smooth, the $400 Samsung CRG5 has a G-Sync, 240Hz panel

Samsung today announced the CRG5 (C27RG5) gaming monitor; a new 27-inch curved display with Nvidia G-Sync and an insanely fast 240Hz refresh rate. The CRG5 is the newest member to join Samsung’s line of curved gaming monitors which includes the behemoth 49-inch super-wide CRG9. These monitors are designed for ultimate gaming performance and feature several game-enhancing technologies.

“Combining a 240Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility in Samsung’s new CRG5 curved gaming monitor gives gamers advanced performance for the most graphic-intense games,” said Seog-Gi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The CRG5 is a 27-inch monitor with a 1500R curve and a 3 bezel-less design held together by a simple but elegant stand. This gives the CRG5 a very small footprint while looking very stylish indeed. That gentle curve affords a 178-degree viewing angle so that anyone looking over your shoulder will have a great view of the panel.

For the panel, Samsung opted for a VA panel with a FullHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. VA panels offer the fastest refresh rates and the CRG5 uses Samsung’s new RapidCurve technology to refresh the panel 240 times a second. A response time of 4ms means gamers should have no complaints playing any fast-paced games.

For adaptive sync, the CRG5 uses Nvidia’s G-Sync to keep everything running tear-free. The CRG5 is NVIDIA tested and certified and will work perfectly with any NVIDIA GPUs that support G-Sync. However, this does add a premium to the CRG5 when compared to its FreeSync competitors. Samsung claims the CRG5 also has a 3,000:1 contrast ratio and a peak brightness of 300 nits. At those levels, it won’t give you the same deep blacks as an OLED, but it should easily suffice for most things.

For connections, the CRG5 uses a DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0 and a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack. Samsung has also provided some display presets that have been specially calibrated for different games genres. These can be conveniently accessed via an on-screen digital menu with the extra option for users to create up to three custom profiles.

The Samsung CRG5 will be available in July for $400 at Samsung.com and select retailers nationwide.

