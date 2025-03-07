The new MacBook Air has got a small, but significant keyboard update

This week, Apple introduced three new products: a fresh MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad. One thing each of these devices has in common is that they basically look the same as the models they are replacing—except for one tiny detail on the new MacBook.

As iCulture’s noted first, the new laptop addresses a design flaw that Apple has had for the past 26 years. Since the launch of the PowerBook G3 ‘Lombard’ in 1999, the mute key on every Apple laptop has featured a speaker icon. However, this design does not clearly indicate that the button can both mute and unmute the computer’s audio. With the introduction of the new MacBook Air, the keyboard now displays a speaker icon with a strike-through, clearly signaling its full function. For those keeping score at home, the button in question is the F10 key.

The 2025 MacBook Air has introduced several notable updates, focusing mainly on performance. A key highlight is the addition of the new M4 chip, which enhances processing power and efficiency.

Apple continues to offer the popular 13-inch and 15-inch screen size options, catering to various user preferences for portability and display size. A new “Sky Blue” color has been added to the lineup, providing an additional aesthetic choice alongside the familiar Midnight, Starlight, and Silver finishes.

Furthermore, Apple has upgraded the built-in webcam to a 12MP Center Stage camera, which improves video call quality.

Apple has lowered the starting price for the 13-inch model to $999, down from $1,099 for the previous generation.

We’re unsure why the mute key icon was changed 26 years ago, and we are equally puzzled about why Apple has finally decided to change it back. Apple’s attention to detail on certain products is always impressive, even if it takes over a quarter of a century to come to light. Regardless, this is a fun little story!

The new Apple products are available to pre-order now. They all go on the market on Wednesday, March 12.