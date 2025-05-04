The RTX 5060 is coming to laptops. Here’s what we know about Nvidia’s mainstream GPU

Table of Contents Table of Contents Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 Gigabyte AERO X16

The Nvidia RTX 5060 is one of the most anticipated laptop GPUs of the year and it is set to launch in May. There has been considerable drama about the component manufacturer and the availability of its graphics cards of every configuration since the beginning of 2025, that hasn’t stopped fans and enthusiasts’ excitement concerning product launches.

Many brands have been advertising RTX 50-series laptops as early as February, and there are several products in the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 configurations that have already released, giving consumers a small taste of what to expect for less expensive counterparts. Some companies have online placeholders for yet-to-be-released devices featuring the RTX 5060 graphics card, while other brands have not yet confirmed their devices will include the GPU, but many in the industry are very certain.

Either way, there are several models that have been connected to either the RTX 5060 or the RTX 5060i, which recently launched in mid-April. Reports have indicated that Nvidia will have RTX 5060 laptops available from “every major OEM.”

Here’s a rundown of what specifications may be included in the RTX 5060 laptops.

Keep in mind that some specifications included may not be finalized for all laptops and some may be alternate configurations. However, they are intended to give a general idea of what to expect for these coming RTX 5060 devices.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S is a midrange laptop set in the slim category. Its basic specifications include a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED display in 240Hz and 165Hz options, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and a ultra slim design.

Many got a chance to preview the device at CES 2025 in January, where it included a higher-end GPU as the showcase option, but the Predator Helios Neo 16S is also set to feature the RTX 5060.

YouTuber GizmoSlip detailed that the laptop includes a four zoned backlight RGB keyboard; however, it is not lit per key. The keyboard includes a number key setup, integrated media keys, and a plastic touch pad. The thin chassis is notably 0.78-inches and comes in Acer’s standard dark metal finish.

The I/O setup includes an ethernet port, USB-A 3.2, microSD card slot, and 3.5 audio jack plus fans on the left, a power port, HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt 4 port, and USB-C 3.2 port at the back, and staus LEDs, two USB-A 3.2 ports, and more fans on the right.

Connectivity includes WiFi 6E, and power includes a 76-watt-hour battery and 230-watt power brick. Meanwhile, hardware includes up to 4TB PCIE Gen 5 SSD, according to YouTuber Jarrod’s Tech.

Other notable features include its 1080p camera with IR for Windows Hello face unlock, upgraded speakers, and 5th gen AreoBlade fans for cooling.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is already on the market in certain GPU configurations, such as the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti, but is set to also be available in a RTX 5060 option. Because of this the brand already has some details available for the laptop. It includes a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness and anti reflective coating. It includes a Ryzen AI HX 370 processor, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 2TB M.2 SSD storage.

The I/O setup includes a HDMI 2.1 port, USB-C 4 port, USB-C 3.2 port, audio jack on the left, and a micro SD, USB-A 3.2 port, and USB-C 3.2 port on the right. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and power includes a 73 watt-hour battery, and 200-watt charger.

The laptop features an aluminum body and comes in black and white color options. YouTuber Crimson Tech called the ROG Zephyrus G14 one of the best Windows laptops of 2025, describing its build quality as a tank, noting that it is as close as you can get to a MacBook in terms of design. The device weighs in at 3.46lbs.

Other notable features include its high quality speakers, large glass track pad, RGB backlit keyboard, and 1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello.

Dell Alienware 16 Area-51

The Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 laptop is already on the market in a 5070 Ti GPU configuration, but it is among the devices listed to launch with a RTX 5060 option. Because of this, Dell already has some details available for the laptop.

It includes a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and 3ms response time. Its hardware includes an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

The I/O setup includes a 3.5 audio jack on the left, and three USB-A 3.2 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, and one HDMI 2.1 port, at the rear in addition to a SD-card slot. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, while power includes a 96-watt-hour battery.

The Alienware 16 Area-51 laptop features a liquid teal design intended to mimic the design of the original popular Dell Area-51 desktops. Adding to its unique design, the device includes a per-key AlienFX RGB lighting, which allows for programmable lighting.

Other notable features include its dual cameras with 2-megapixel FHD IR and 8-megapixel UHD HDR IR, both with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello support.

Gigabyte AERO X16

The Gigabyte AERO X16 is already on the market in a RTX 5070 GPU configuration, but is set to also be available in a RTX 5060 option. It features a 16-inch 2560×1600 IPS WQXGA display with 165Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, 3m response time. Its hardware includes an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

The I/O setup includes one DC-in port, one RJ45 jack, one HDMI 2.1, one USB-A 3.2 and one, USB-c on the left, and two USB-A 3.2, one 3.5 audio jack on the right. Connectivity includes WIFI 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and 1G LAN. Power includes a 76-watt-hour battery and a 150-watt adapter.

Design wise the Gigabyte AERO X16 comes in Lunar White and Space Gray color options. PCMag noted that its anodized metal back panel is sandblasted, and the colors shift in the light. The laptop weighs approximately 1.9lbs, and includes a one zone RGB backlit keyboard, in addition to a 1080p IR webcam with a build-in array microphone and Windows Hello support.