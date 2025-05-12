The world’s first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor is here — and it ain’t cheap

Samsung has officially launched the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first OLED gaming monitor to feature an ultra-fast 500Hz refresh rate. First unveiled at CES 2025, the 27-inch display is now available for pre-order and targets competitive gamers looking for extreme responsiveness paired with premium OLED visuals.

Surpassing the likes of Asus’ ROG Swift PG27AQDP, the new Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) makes use of a QD-OLED panel offering a native QHD (2560 × 1440) resolution and a 0.03ms (GtG) response time aimed at minimizing motion blur in fast-paced gameplay. The panel is certified for VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, which should translate to deep contrast and rich colors. It also includes FreeSync Premium Pro and is also Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, reducing screen tearing and stuttering during gameplay.

The monitor offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and uses Samsung’s Glare Free coating to cut down screen reflections. To help prevent OLED burn-in, the display uses Samsung’s “OLED Safeguard+” burn-in protection technology which includes a pulsating heat pipe system to manage panel temperatures and reduce heat buildup. It also includes a thermal modulation system that adjusts screen brightness automatically, along with detection features for static elements like logos and taskbars.

In terms of build, the Odyssey OLED G6 features a slim, flat-screen design with Samsung’s Core Lighting+ on the back, adding subtle ambient RGB illumination. The ergonomic stand supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and users can also opt for a VESA mount if needed.

Connectivity includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 input, and a USB hub. Like its predecessors, the G6 is built around Samsung’s Gaming Hub, allowing quick access to game streaming platforms and console passthrough.

Samsung said in its official press release that the Odyssey OLED G6 will first be available in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, with a phased rollout to additional global markets planned later this year. It is expected that the monitor will be listed in the U.S. at $1,300, although pre-orders are now open in Singapore, with a listed price of 1,488 SGD, which translates to approximately $1,100 USD.