This viral AI image fooled the world, and you may have already seen it

Luke Larsen
By

Thought you could point out an AI-generated image? Well, this viral image tricked lots of folks online this weekend — and you just might be one of them.

The absurd image of the Pope in a puffy white coat that spread across Twitter was, in fact, generated with Midjourney. It quickly became a meme, but very few people were commenting on the true source of the image.

The AI-generated image of the Pope wearing a puffy coat.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen jumped in, admitting that that they were also fooled by the Pope’s puffer jacket.

I thought the pope’s puffer jacket was real and didnt give it a second thought. no way am I surviving the future of technology

&mdash; chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2023

While the image is certainly convincing, there are technical details that give away the photo as a fake. The most notable detail is the glasses’ shadow across the Pope’s face, which look strange and unnatural.

An AI image of the Pope in a puffy coat.

This Pope image is far from the only AI-generated image that has taken off. An image of Trump being handcuffed and arrested also went viral last week, though that one didn’t fool as many people, perhaps because of the gravity of the subject matter.

In the case of the Pope, it was the perfect storm of believability. And it’ll likely not be the last. As the situation with AI continues to evolve (and as more of the tools become available in applications like Adobe Express or Bing Image Creator), the internet is going to be filled with these AI-generated images. Whether or not we find news ways of identifying these images, we’ll all need to be a bit more careful with how we judge the images that show up in our social media feeds.

Topics
Adobe Firefly brings text-to-image AI to the masses, with artist ethics in mind
AI-generated imagery in Nvidia's press photo for AI Foundations.

Adobe Firefly was announced today by Adobe, as the company attempts to capitalize on the surge in interest in generative AI. The text-to-image model is only in beta, but will be coming first to Adobe Express, the company's simplest and most user-friendly application.

The set of tools will function a lot like many of the other popular text-to-image models, such as Stable Diffusion or Midjourney. The difference here, however, is that Firefly is built from the ground up by Adobe to be used within its creative applications. That means Firefly will be both highly accessible to beginners and include important ethical considerations for artists.

Read more
Bing Image Creator brings DALL-E AI-generated images to your browser
Bing Image Creator being used in the Edge sidebar.

Microsoft isn't slowing down its momentum in generative AI. Just a month since it launched the ChatGPT-based Bing Chat, the company is now introducing Bing Image Creator, which brings text-to-image generation right to your browser.

Bing Image Creator lets you create images from text using DALL-E, which is OpenAI's own text-to-image AI model. Microsoft says it's using "an advanced" version of DALL-E, though the company didn't provide specifics about how it was different than the current DALL-E 2 model. This isn't dissimilar, though, to how Bing Chat was announced, which had been running on GPT-4 before the new model had even been announced.

Read more
Check your inbox — Google may have invited you to use Bard, its ChatGPT rival
ChatGPT versus Google on smartphones.

AI chatbots have been the subject of much public fascination as of late, with the likes of ChatGPT continuously making headlines. But now, Google is finally getting in on the trend by soft-launching Bard for select Pixel users.

Bard is Google's AI chatbot that was previously unavailable to the public, but according to a report from 9to5Google, the company is inviting some of its most loyal and dedicated customers to give it a try.

Read more