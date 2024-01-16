 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Wow! This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $700 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Over at Dell, there’s a killer deal going on for gamers looking to upgrade their rig for less. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop for $3,200 saving a huge $700 off the regular price. The tower offers the latest technology like a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card so it’s the perfect gaming desktop for longevity. It looks pretty cool too so it’s ideal if you have plans to embrace a gamer aesthetic or you’re an avid streamer.

One of the best gaming PC deals around at the moment, all you need to do is add on one of the best monitor deals and you’re all set with a great gaming rig for less. We can’t say how long it’ll stay this price for so if you’re keen to buy, take a quick look below at what we have to say about it then tap the buy button. You won’t regret it and you’ll be able to play the latest games at high detail levels for a long time to come.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

While its successor, the Alienware Aurora R16, is already out in the market, the Alienware Aurora R15 remains a perfectly capable gaming PC, especially this configuration that features the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, and according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, not only will you be able to run the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be prepared for upcoming PC games that you’ve been looking forward to playing.

Related

With a 1TB SSD, the Alienware Aurora R15 will have enough space for several AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home, you can start installing and downloading them as soon as you set up the gaming PC. In addition, to the machine’s liquid-cooling system and improved airflow will let you play for hours without worry of overheating.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC is available from Dell with a $700 discount, which brings its price down to $3,200 from $3,900. It’s still not cheap, but it will give you amazing value as a machine that will have no trouble with the most popular PC games. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to enjoy the savings. After buying the Alienware Aurora R15, make sure that you pair it with one of the best gaming monitors so that you won’t waste its processing power on an outdated screen.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Samsung’s gigantic 57-inch 4K gaming monitor is $500 off today
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch mini-LED gaming monitor placed on a desk.

Gamers who have spent on a powerful machine from gaming PC deals should pair it with a display that will maximize its capabilities. The 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor is one of the best options in the market, and it's currently available with a $500 discount from Samsung that pulls its price down to $2,000 from $2,500. It's far from being among the cheapest monitor deals out there, but if you can afford it, you're going to end up with an extremely awesome PC gaming setup.

Why you should buy the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor
Different variants of Samsung's Odyssey monitors have appeared in our list of the best gaming monitors because of their excellent performance and features, and the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor doesn't disappoint. It's the world's first dual 4K Ultra HD monitor, with the 57-inch display also coming with a 1000R curvature for even deeper immersion when you're playing the best PC games. The monitor also offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the screen are updated, and an up to 1ms response time, which is how quickly image transitions are shown, as explained by our computer monitor buying guide.

Read more
Built for business, this Dell laptop with 64GB of RAM is 35% off
Dell Precision 5470 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

While many laptops tend to be focused on consumers, there's a whole market for more professional-oriented laptops, and in Dell's case, those are their Precision workstations. These laptops often have a lot of high-end specs, making them perfect for everything from video editing to CAD and programming. Of course, all that power comes at a price, and while this Precision 7680 Workstation is incredibly powerful, it does usually go for an eye-watering $7,225. Luckily, there is a deal on Dell that discounts it significantly, all the way down to $4,699, so if you've ever wanted to own a Dell Workstation, now is your chance.

Why you should buy the Dell Precision 7680 Workstation
Starting off with the processor, this configuration of the Precision 7680 has an incredible Intel Core i9-13950HX vPro, possibly one of the most powerful processors on the market right now, and is built to handle things like complex simulations, including things like modeling aerodynamics and things of that nature. That also makes it perfect for other tasks, including things like music production, video editing, and even transcoding content when it comes to streaming. It also has 64GB of 5200MT/s CAMM memory, which is essentially professional-grade RAM that is perfect for more RAM-intensive tasks such as programming or CAD work.

Read more
Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,400 off
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Razer Blade 17.

You should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want to get a powerful machine from gaming laptop deals, but if you know where to look, you can enjoy significant savings with your purchase. Here's an offer that may get you to pull the trigger quickly -- the Razer Blade 17 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card for $2,000, after a $1,400 discount from Razer on its original price of $3,400. You're going to lose this chance to buy this gaming laptop at 41% off if you keep delaying your purchase though, so hurry up and proceed with the transaction.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop
The Razer Blade 17 is packed with powerful components for performance that will challenge the best gaming laptops. Its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card combines with the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM so that you can run the best PC games without any issues, while its 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded gives you enough space to install several AAA titles with all the necessary updates and optional DLCs. The Razer Blade 17 also offers an extensive suite of ports and an excellent build quality, which is important if you're planning to bring it with you at all times.

Read more