 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This Windows 11 update makes Start Menu much more desirable and usable again

By
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.
Digital Trends

The Start Menu has been the central element in Microsoft Windows for nearly three decades. Though loved initially for its resourcefulness, the Menu went through some debatable — I call them abhorrent — changes with Windows 8, but eventually returned to occupying less space in the interface with Windows 8.1, and then Windows 10 and 11. Despite the rescuing, it is still reeling under the damaging changes in the form of recommendations and random automatically populating lists that reduce it to a mere glorified search interface. However, Microsoft may now be looking to resolve these issues and bringing back a more simplified interface with an upcoming update.

Microsoft is testing a new interface for Start Menu on Windows 11, reducing the existing clutter of randomly interspersed apps and files. X user @phantomofearth, renowned for testing new features in Windows Insider builds, gave us a good look at the new interface in a detailed video walkthrough.

Hidden in today’s Dev/Beta CUs: a major update to the Windows 11 Start menu! It has a new, larger layout with everything on one scrollable page, with the “All” list below recommendations – which can FINALLY be turned off! Pinned list is now limited to 2 rows, but can be expanded. pic.twitter.com/JkP3V2I5g6

— phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) April 3, 2025

First off, the video shows that the updated interface rids away of the current split view that comprises Pinned and Recommended sections and merges them into a single section. It adds a third section labelled All, which lists every installed app, which was previously accessible by clicking the All button next on top of the Pinned section. These can be arranged into an alphabetical list or a grid with folders compiling apps based on their category.

Recommended Videos

The overhauled Start Menu also gets a vertically scrolling layout, so all your apps can be accessed through a single page with fewer button clicks or taps. In addition, the Start Menu also lets you hide recommendations entirely if you’d like it that way. The idea is to seemingly give Windows 11 users more control over the menu’s usability.

Windows XP home screen with Start menu open.
Windows XP’s Start Menu Digital Trends

While it’s difficult for the Start Menu to return to its glorious Windows XP days, I expect some respite from the barrage of unwanted ads with these improvements.

These changes are coming to the latest Windows 11 Insider preview builds in the Dev and Beta channels, with build numbers 26200.5518 and 26120.3671, respectively. That means you can’t immediately access it unless you are part of those Insider channels.

Microsoft hasn’t officially made any announcements on when the new Start Menu interface will be available for stable channels — and whether it will be or not. However, with Microsoft’s Copilot event, along with the company’s 50th Anniversary celebration, lined up for early morning tomorrow, we can expect it to share some news.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
Microsoft is working on making it easier to talk to your PC
The Surface Pro 11 on a white table in front of a window.

Windows 11 has support for voice commands like "Open Edge" largely for accessibility purposes but with the latest Insider preview build, it's taking a step toward going full Star Trek. Instead of remembering set phrases, Microsoft wants to enable users to give commands in more natural language.

This means you can open the Edge browser with just about any intuitive phrase that expresses your intent to "open Edge." You could say "Can you open Edge?", "Open Edge please," or "Switch to the Edge app," along with other variations. If Windows happens to get confused, it will show real-time command suggestions based on what it thinks you want so you can direct it successfully.

Read more
The latest Windows 11 build has a surprising bug — it gets rid of Copilot
Copilot key on the Asus ROG Falchion HFX.

Microsoft has updated the support page for the Windows 11 build it released last week to reveal a rather amusing bug -- it seems to have caused some devices to automatically uninstall the Copilot app and unpin it from the taskbar.

At the time of writing, Microsoft is still working on a resolution to the issue spotted by Windows Latest, recommending affected users reinstall the app and pin it back to the taskbar manually. It looks like the bug can occur on any device if it updates to build KB5053598 from Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, or 22H2, along with Windows 10 22H2 or 21H2.

Read more
Windows 10 security risks are now more of a reality for users
Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating system logos are displayed on laptop screens.

It appears more and more Windows 10 users may be finally ready to let go of the legacy operating system ahead of the end of its life status on October 14. Microsoft has been urging system users to update to the latest Windows 11 software before that date and after months of ignoring the call, tens of millions of users are now opting in to the update.

Figures from StatCounter indicate that the percentage of Windows 10 usage has now dipped below 60% for the first time with 58.7% of global users running the system as of February 2025. Meanwhile, stats for Windows 11 are slowly creeping up toward 40% with 38.2% of global users running this version of Microsoft’s OS.

Read more