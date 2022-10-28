This docking station solves the M1 Mac’s biggest weakness

Accessory brand Ugreen has just released a 12-in-1 MacBook docking station that can extend or mirror as many as three external displays at 4K 60Hz.

M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are fantastic laptops but came with two flaws. One is limited I/O (you get only two ports on either model), and the other is the native ability to drive only one external monitor.

This is where the Ugreen docking station could come to the rescue. Not only does it offer numerous expansion options to connect external hard drives or printers or to charge devices, the Ugreen dock allows the user to mirror or extend to up to three 4K 60Hz displays at the same time. Windows users can access the docking station’s 8K 30Hz capability through one of the supported HDMI port in the rear.

There are a few things to note, however. Firstly, working with this many external monitors requires users to first install the Displaylink software to ensure the ports and displays play nicely together. Secondly, the dock is not compatible with M2 Apple products.

The front of the docking station has one SD and Micro SD slot (at 104 MB/s), a 3.5 mm audio jack, one USB-A 3.1 (10 Gbps), and USB-C 3.1 (10 Gbps). At the rear are two 5 Gbps USB-A, one DisplayPort (4K 60Hz), one HDMI (4K 60Hz), one HDMI (8K 30Hz), one Ethernet (1000 Mbps), one USB-C Power Delivery port capable of 100W for pass-through charging, and one USB-C host port.

The Ugreen 12-in-1 docking station is available right now on Ugreen, currently with a 30% off discount.

