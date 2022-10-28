 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This docking station solves the M1 Mac’s biggest weakness

Aaron Leong
By

Accessory brand Ugreen has just released a 12-in-1 MacBook docking station that can extend or mirror as many as three external displays at 4K 60Hz.

M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are fantastic laptops but came with two flaws. One is limited I/O (you get only two ports on either model), and the other is the native ability to drive only one external monitor.

The Ugreen docking station, connected to a MacBook and displays.

This is where the Ugreen docking station could come to the rescue. Not only does it offer numerous expansion options to connect external hard drives or printers or to charge devices, the Ugreen dock allows the user to mirror or extend to up to three 4K 60Hz displays at the same time. Windows users can access the docking station’s 8K 30Hz capability through one of the supported HDMI port in the rear.

There are a few things to note, however. Firstly, working with this many external monitors requires users to first install the Displaylink software to ensure the ports and displays play nicely together. Secondly, the dock is not compatible with M2 Apple products.

The Ugreen docking station from the front and back.

The front of the docking station has one SD and Micro SD slot (at 104 MB/s), a 3.5 mm audio jack, one USB-A 3.1 (10 Gbps), and USB-C 3.1 (10 Gbps). At the rear are two 5 Gbps USB-A, one DisplayPort (4K 60Hz), one HDMI (4K 60Hz), one HDMI (8K 30Hz), one Ethernet (1000 Mbps), one USB-C Power Delivery port capable of 100W for pass-through charging, and one USB-C host port.

The Ugreen 12-in-1 docking station is available right now on Ugreen, currently with a 30% off discount.

Editors' Recommendations

This new Best Buy program lets you lease a MacBook
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.
These are the most common ways people break their laptops
Spilled liquid on laptop keyboard.
macOS Ventura launches with Stage Manager and redesigned apps
Stage manager in macOS Ventura.
The next Mac Pro could quadruple the M2 Max chip’s power
Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).
How to add external games to your Steam library
Steam library.
Best wireless mouse deals for October 2022
Logitech MX Master
Meta just quietly announced when the Quest 3 will launch
A model poses with a Meta Quest Pro over a colorful background.
Why Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs are melting right in people’s PCs
The RTX 4090 graphics card on a table alongside a set of cables held in hand.
What do the eyes mean on your Snapchat Story?
The Snapchat app store listing on a mobile device with a stylus resting on it.
How to split and combine PDFs on Mac using Preview
MacBook on a table with a PDF in Preview.
Your Siri conversations may have been recorded without your permission
iOS 16 and Mac Ventura on Apple devices.
Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $99 today
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
The best printers for 2022
Epson Surecolor P400 review