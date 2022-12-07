Even 15-inch portable monitors come in OLED now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Taiwanese brand ViewSonic has released a portable OLED display with creative professionals in mind.

The 15.6-inch ViewSonic ColorPro VP16 OLED is already available, . With a heavy focus on color accuracy, the 1080p Full HD resolution display features a color gamut of up to 100% DCI-P3, a 100,000:1 high-contrast ratio for showcasing “true blacks” free of halo effects, brightness up to 400 nits, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 20M:1. The display is also Pantone-validated and factory calibrated to add “richer color uniformity, accuracy, and enhanced details,” ViewSonic said.

The ColorPro VP16 OLED also features a glossy panel surface, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 1 ms response time, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It has 178-degree horizontal and 178-degree vertical viewing angles.

Overall, the display is designed to be lightweight and portable at only 2.2 pounds. Its dimensions are 14.1 by 8.9 to 12.4 inches. It also includes peripherals such as a stand that can be adjusted into five different angles and attached to a tripod mount and a built-in screen cover that can be used as a shading hood for blocking out excess light, much like in photography setups.

Other design attributes include its dual 1-watt internal speakers and its physical control buttons, which include up, down, left/return, right/confirmed, and power.

Input for the display includes two USB-C ports, a mini-HDMI port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and an integrated tripod mount. The display includes a 17-watt battery that runs ideally at about 7.6-watts and also includes a 100-240 volts AC adapter.

The ViewSonic ColorPro VP16 OLED sells with a three-year limited warranty on parts, labor, and backlight.

Similar portable OLED displays include the Asus ProArt PQ22UC, which is a 21.6-inch 4K screen with multiple HDR formats and a 0.1 ms response time. Originally released in 2019, the display was also marketed toward creatives, with a lightweight design, two USB-C ports, and a micro-HDMI port.

