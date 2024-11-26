Viture already has some of the best smart glasses with displays currently available. However, the market is maturing, and accessories that expand capabilities are becoming important as well — which is where the company’s newest release comes in: the Pro Neckband.

The Pro Neckband expands the features of Viture’s smart glasses, while also adding extra battery life. The current way of using the Viture smart glasses is by using the Spacewalker app for iOS and Android, which lets Viture glasses display multiple virtual screens, browse the web, and view content, though it can’t run any other apps. That limits what’s possible.

The Pro Neckband changes that. It’s a standalone Android device that Viture says can run “millions of apps” in a multi-window spatial computing environment. Viture describes it as “all the level-ups you have been waiting for.”

The Pro Neckband does a similar thing as Xreal’s Beam Pro, which adds advanced features found in Apple’s Vision Pro headset, as well as Rokid’s AR Lite, and includes a separate compute puck so you don’t need to connect your phone.

While VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3S borrowed AR features with advanced mixed-reality technology, Viture smart glasses paired with the Pro Neckband incorporate what was once a VR feature: hand-tracking.

To control the Pro Neckband, you simply use your hands. Viture added sensors that recognize hand gestures so you can move or resize windows and interact with apps by using wave and pinch motions.

If you’re familiar with the original Neckband, Viture says the Pro Neckband is seven times faster and has 40 times the GPU performance while being lighter and offering a longer battery life. The unnamed 6nm 8-core processor supports up to 12GB of memory, 256GB of storage, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 6E.

That’s plenty of RAM for its AI assistant Vizard, and enough space to load it up with your favorite games and movies. You can stream from YouTube, Netflix, and more, watching 3D movies or using Viture’s AI to turn 2D videos into 3D.

We’re eager to go hands-on with this new accessory that could make Viture One and Pro smart glasses into one of the best wearable AR devices.

Check back for our full review. In the meantime, you can learn more about the Pro Neckband and preorder it now on Viture’s website.