 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Wanna scan your iris for crypto? Sam Altman’s orb comes to U.S.

By
World's iris-scanning orb.
World's iris-scanning orb. World

OpenAI chief Sam Altman launched his World crypto project in 2023, and now it’s coming to the U.S. in a big way.

The sci-fi-sounding initiative uses an orb to scan your iris to create your very own World ID, which the company describes as a “digital passport.” 

Recommended Videos

In return for registering, you get some free World (WLD) cryptocurrency, which you can add to later or spend whenever you like. Your World ID will also allow you to sign in and authenticate into web, mobile, and decentralized apps, anonymously showing that you’re a unique human and not a bot or AI system. Essentially, the project is an attempt at building a financial and social infrastructure to address challenges posed by AI’s rapid advancement.

For the last couple of years, World’s orb has been scanning people’s irises in more than a dozen countries, including the U.K., Japan, Germany, Spain, and India. 

At a special event on Wednesday night, Altman’s company announced that from Thursday, folks in the U.S. will be able to register, too.

World executive Rich Heley said a new, smaller, and more advanced version of the orb will be rolling out across the U.S. and globally from today. By the end of the year, 7,500 orbs will be scanning irises in the U.S., at locations within relatively easy reach of around 180 million Americans.

How it works

Heley offered a sneak peek at its new self-verification system where you’ll be able to set up a WorldID by yourself using an orb in places like coffee shops and convenience stores. 

Demonstrated on stage, WorldID product manager Tawanda Michael Mahere began the self-verification process by pairing the orb with his phone, which involved scanning the QR code on his World app. Facing the orb, the device then scanned his iris and, in just a few seconds, the process was complete and Mahere was the recipient of a number of WLD cryptocurrency tokens as a little thank you gift.

“First, it’s verifying that he’s a human,” Heley explained. “Then it’s informing him that his data is being sent just to his device so that he controls it, and then reminding him that all his data is being deleted from the orb.”   

Want to sign up?

From Thursday, orbs will be available at select locations in the U.S., including San Francisco World Flagship Space at 281 Geary St; Austin World Space at 417 2nd St in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles World Flagship Space at 8585 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood; and Miami World Flagship Space at 257 NW 24th St in Miami, Florida.

While some people are very much into the idea of a secure, global digital identity and new ways to distribute money, others have voiced concerns about privacy, surveillance, and how the biometric data is handled, despite World saying that it doesn’t store raw eye images and uses cryptography to protect people’s identity.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Meta’s new AI app lets you share your favorite prompts with friends
Meta AI WhatsApp widget.

Meta has been playing the AI game for a while now, but unlike ChatGPT, its models are usually integrated into existing platforms rather than standalone apps. That trend ends today -- the company has launched the Meta AI app and it appears to do everything ChatGPT does and more.

Powered by the latest Llama 4 model, the app is designed to "get to know you" using the conversations you have and information from your public Meta profiles. It's designed to work primarily with voice, and Meta says it has improved responses to feel more personal and conversational. There's experimental voice tech included too, which you can toggle on and off to test -- the difference is that apparently, full-duplex speech technology generates audio directly, rather than reading written responses.

Read more
When will Amazon be able to really challenge SpaceX’s Starlink service?
Amazon's Project Kuiper Satellite payload.

On Tuesday -- the day after Amazon launched its first batch of operational internet satellites -- the company posted on X: “Congratulations to the Project Kuiper team on a milestone launch this week, successfully deploying and activating 27 broadband satellites in space. This is an important first step in the mission to bring fast and reliable internet to customers all over the world.”

On the very same day, SpaceX’s internet satellite company posted a message highlighting how Starlink is now enabling 10,000 students around the world to learn in connected environments for the first time, with 78% of the students using a computer for the first time. “Test scores are improving, and more students than ever before are getting into university,” it added.

Read more
Alienware’s new 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is faster and cheaper than before
The Alienware AW3425DW 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor plugged with a gaming PC

Alienware has come up with the new AW3425DW, a follow up to its popular AW3423DW which debuted back in 2023. The latest 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor is built around Samsung’s second-generation QD-OLED panel. With a resolution of 3440 x 1440, the monitor offers a 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms GTG (Gray-to-Gray) response time, essentially offering a fast, responsive performance for competitive gaming while maintaining strong visual quality.

The AW3425DW supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, along with VESA AdaptiveSync, ensuring wide compatibility for smooth, tear-free gameplay. The panel features 99.3% DCI-P3 color coverage, a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, which should deliver deep contrast and vivid visuals. The screen comes with an 1800R curve for better immersion and includes connectivity options such as DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB-A, and USB-C with up to 15W charging.

Read more