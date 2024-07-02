Here’s why Windows 11 is finally inching along

Amid Windows 10’s end-of-life, it looks like users are slowly but surely accepting Windows 11 as their new operating system, as a Statcounter report shows. Despite the resistance, the report shows that Windows 11 is catching up with 29.7% of the market share but is not close enough to Windows 10’s 66.1%.

That’s a slight uptick from Statcounter’s report in March, which landed at 67.23% for Windows 10 and 28.18% for Windows 11.

You might not be impressed by the numbers, but at least they’re moving in the right direction. Time will tell if the slow upward trend numbers will pick up the pace. After all, despite some newly announced support through micropatch provider 0Patch, the October 14, 2025, end-of-life date remains.

The reasons behind the latest numbers could be many, though there are two obvious explanations. For one, Microsoft has been encouraging adoption of Windows 11 in all sorts of different ways, whether that’s the announcement about charging for security upgrades or the full-page ads baked into Windows 10. Maybe the argument is finally making its point.

Secondly, the company has been pushing hard on its new Copilot+ PCs. They launched two weeks ago, and despite the troublesome rollout of its AI features, they have been reviewing rather well. PC sales are expected to rise by 8% throughout 2024, all of which will contribute to a bigger piece of the pie for Windows 11. Microsoft certainly hopes that it can entice upgraders with AI features, even if they’re a bit underwhelming at the moment.

Either way, given the firm end-of-life date, we’ll all be moving to Windows 11 eventually. And based on the way things are going, it’s going to be a long, painful process before we see any real forward momentum.