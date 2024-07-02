 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Here’s why Windows 11 is finally inching along

By
Statcounter market share report showing Windows 11 catching up to Windows 10.
Statcounter

Amid Windows 10’s end-of-life, it looks like users are slowly but surely accepting Windows 11 as their new operating system, as a Statcounter report shows. Despite the resistance, the report shows that Windows 11 is catching up with 29.7% of the market share but is not close enough to Windows 10’s 66.1%.

That’s a slight uptick from Statcounter’s report in March, which landed at 67.23% for Windows 10 and 28.18% for Windows 11.

You might not be impressed by the numbers, but at least they’re moving in the right direction. Time will tell if the slow upward trend numbers will pick up the pace. After all, despite some newly announced support through micropatch provider 0Patch, the October 14, 2025, end-of-life date remains.

The reasons behind the latest numbers could be many, though there are two obvious explanations. For one, Microsoft has been encouraging adoption of Windows 11 in all sorts of different ways, whether that’s the announcement about charging for security upgrades or the full-page ads baked into Windows 10. Maybe the argument is finally making its point.

Secondly, the company has been pushing hard on its new Copilot+ PCs. They launched two weeks ago, and despite the troublesome rollout of its AI features, they have been reviewing rather well. PC sales are expected to rise by 8% throughout 2024, all of which will contribute to a bigger piece of the pie for Windows 11. Microsoft certainly hopes that it can entice upgraders with AI features, even if they’re a bit underwhelming at the moment.

Either way, given the firm end-of-life date, we’ll all be moving to Windows 11 eventually. And based on the way things are going, it’s going to be a long, painful process before we see any real forward momentum.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Best Apple Studio Display deals: Save $299 on 5K monitors
Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.

If you do a lot of graphical creative work, then you'll know how important it is to have a proper monitor that not only has a high resolution but also great image fidelity and color reproduction. Well, if you're in the Apple ecosystem, then one of your best options is probably going to be the Apple Studio Display. Not only is it a high-end display, but it pairs well with both the Apple MacBook Pro and the Apple MacBook Air, so it will integrate really well into any workflows you have as a creative pro.

While there aren't any deals right now on the Nano-Texture version, the standard glass model does have a nice little discount. You may also want to check out some of these other great Apple deals as well, or if you want a different monitor, then there are some good monitor deals out there too.
Apple Studio Display — $1,499, was $1,599

Read more
Best desktop computer deals: The cheapest PC deals today
dell inspiron desktop deal april 2023 pc lifestyle

Laptops can be great if you're looking for something portable for work or school, but if you need more power under the hood or don't want to spend as much money, then going for a desktop computer is a great idea. Depending on what you snag, you can play some of the best PC games on the market, although there are some great budget-friendly options if you're looking for something basic without frills. Either way, you don't have to grab the best desktop computer to actually get something solid, and there are a lot of great budget options you can pick up, too.

That's why we've gone out and found our favorite deals that will give you the best bang for your buck so that you don't get too overwhelmed with all the options out there. Once you've found a good one, pair it with discount monitor deals to save some more cash. If you're looking for something better suited to gaming, then you may want to check out these gaming PC deals as well.
HP Desktop M01 -- $390, was $490

Read more