I believe daisy-chain fans are the cleanest way to build a modern PC

Daisy-chain fans are one of those quality-of-life upgrades in PC building that often go unnoticed. This is especially important for consumers who care about clean aesthetics, cable management, and ease of use.

Such fans can help reduce the number of cables needed in a build which means fewer headaches and less mess to deal with. It’s also great for first-time PC builders as it offers ease of installation and saves time. In short, daisy-chain fans are a small upgrade that will change how you build a PC.

I’ve lived this in two very different rigs, a compact small form factor console gaming PC with Arctic’s P12 PWM PST-ARGB fans, and my daily-driver main mid-tower PC where Corsair’s iCUE Link QX120 fans keep everything cool and elegantly wired.

Let me walk you through why this matters, how to do it, and why the future of tidy, user-friendly builds is already here.

Advice for first-time builders

If you’re just starting out in the world of PC building, I have one piece of advice – don’t underestimate the cable mess. Your first build will already have enough moving parts to deal with.

The last thing you need is to spend two extra hours wrangling cables that could have been avoided entirely.

The primary cable on a PC case fan is for power and speed control, using a 3-pin or 4-pin PWM connector that plugs into the motherboard. If the fan has lighting, a second, optional cable is used to control the RGB effects via a separate 12V or 5V header on the motherboard. The more fans you have, the more headers you require on your motherboard, or hub.

Daisy-chain fans solve this by connecting directly to one another. Instead of four cables for two fans, you’re down to one or two, which means cleaner cable runs and less obstruction to your airflow.

Now, let’s be real about tradeoffs. Daisy-chaining often means everything on the chain runs off the same speed/noise profile unless you use a more advanced hub or software that supports individual fan control. If absolute per-fan tuning is your obsession, you’ll need a hub or multiple headers.

Additionally, check electrical limits as many daisy chains are fine for signal passthrough but rely on each fan’s power draw being within safe limits of the header or hub.

Make sure that you read the specifications. Don’t be that person who chains six high-RPM fans into a header meant for two.

Why daisy-chaining isn’t just about looks

Daisy-chain fans cut the cord, literally. Instead of running four or six separate fan cables to your motherboard or hub, you daisy-chain them so one header feeds the next. Fewer cables means less clutter, better airflow because nothing is flapping in the intake, and a far smoother build experience for beginners and veterans alike.

Sure, cable-free builds look amazing, but daisy-chain fans offer more than just Instagram-worthy shots. They make technical sense too:

Better airflow: Fewer cables means fewer obstructions in your case, which can improve cooling efficiency.

Fewer cables means fewer obstructions in your case, which can improve cooling efficiency. Simpler troubleshooting: If a fan stops working, it’s easier to isolate and replace when you don’t have ten separate cables feeding into a hub.

If a fan stops working, it’s easier to isolate and replace when you don’t have ten separate cables feeding into a hub. Easier upgrades: Adding a new fan to the chain is as simple as snapping it in and plugging the chain’s single connector back in.

Adding a new fan to the chain is as simple as snapping it in and plugging the chain’s single connector back in. Space savings: Particularly in compact builds, daisy-chaining prevents cables from cramping airflow or colliding with other components.

It’s one of those rare cases where you’re not just getting a cosmetic upgrade, you’re genuinely improving your system’s function.

But what about compatibility?

Not all daisy-chain systems are created equal. Some brands, like Arctic, use more traditional PWM and ARGB connectors and work easily with most motherboards and hubs.

Others, like Corsair’s iCUE Link system and Lian Li’s UNI-fan series, go all-in with proprietary connections and ecosystem control.

If you’re mixing and matching fans from different brands, you need to plan ahead. Sometimes the cleanest solution is to commit to a single manufacturer for your entire fan setup. That way, you can take full advantage of the daisy-chain system without adapters or extra hubs ruining the simplicity.

A glimpse into the future of PC building

I genuinely believe daisy-chain technology is just the beginning. The dream? Fully modular cases where all components like fans, RGB strips, even storage drives, snap together into a unified power/data rail.

No cables, no zip ties, no headache. Just a clean, modular grid you can rearrange at will.

The Corsair iCUE Link fans already hint at this, the magnetic quick-connects and a single USB-like cable-run feel like a first draft of that bigger vision. Give it a few years, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see entirely hubless, cable-free PC builds becoming the norm.



At the end of the day, PC building is about creating something that’s both functional and beautiful. Daisy-chain fans let you do both, with less effort and less mess.

Whether you’re cramming high-performance cooling into a small form factor build or decking out a full tower with walls of RGB, the difference is night and day once you cut the cable clutter.

The next time you upgrade or build, go daisy-chain. Your build will look cleaner, run cooler, and more importantly, you will actually enjoy the process of putting it together.