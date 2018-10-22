Share

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update has been on a rough path and things aren’t necessarily getting easier for Microsoft. In the latest set of issues, a new bug is impacting native Windows 10 zip file operations, potentially leading to overwritten files in some instances.

This latest bug impacts just the native Windows 10 zip feature and leaves no effect on third-party programs. Reports on the bug first surfaced on Reddit, where many frustrated Windows 10 users complained of not receiving the proper dialog and warning boxes during unzipping operations. At the time of writing, that Reddit posting has received a total of 141 upvotes and more than 51 comments, hinting that this could be a widespread problem.

“I noticed that whenever I move something out of a zip, the ‘do you want to replace these files’ dialogue never shows up, it just does it. I’ve reinstalled windows and it still does it, it’s only on the October update. Pretty nasty bug since you can accidentally overwrite a file and have no way of getting it back,” explains a Redditor.

A thread dedicated to the issue has also been created on the Feedback Hub, where Microsoft employees typically respond to complaints and other bugs. The thread has also been marked as “we’ve got it,” so it is likely Microsoft could soon issue an official response in the coming days.

This is just the latest problem for people who installed the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. Previously, there was an issue where files were being deleted on upgrade, causing Microsoft to pull pack the public release of the update. A conflict in drivers as part of a cumulative update also caused major headaches for those with HP devices. Microsoft has since issued subsequent patches to correct those problems and is still testing the update with Windows Insiders.

Microsoft is also offering free support in its retail stores, free of charge, for anyone who needs assistance and may have lost files after installing the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. Still, there is no word yet on when the update will resume a full public rollout, so it’s best to stay tuned for more in the weeks ahead.