 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft is working on making it easier to talk to your PC

By
The Surface Pro 11 on a white table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Windows 11 has support for voice commands like “Open Edge” largely for accessibility purposes but with the latest Insider preview build, it’s taking a step toward going full Star Trek. Instead of remembering set phrases, Microsoft wants to enable users to give commands in more natural language.

This means you can open the Edge browser with just about any intuitive phrase that expresses your intent to “open Edge.” You could say “Can you open Edge?”, “Open Edge please,” or “Switch to the Edge app,” along with other variations. If Windows happens to get confused, it will show real-time command suggestions based on what it thinks you want so you can direct it successfully.

Recommended Videos

Interacting with computers through natural voice commands is something we see in sci-fi all the time but now that current tech is getting better and better at working with natural language — we are definitely on our way to making it a reality.

For example, imagine Windows’ natural language voice commands combined with its new AI-powered search feature. This combo would allow users to ask their computers to “open the monthly expenses spreadsheet from last week” without having to remember the exact file name or where you put it. Throw image and facial recognition in there and you could ask it to “find that photo of me at Shibuya Crossing” or “show me all the pictures I have of my dog.”

Accuracy is everything with these kinds of features and it will probably take some time and some effort to get it right — but it’s definitely an exciting prospect.

As for the actual new feature — not the future applications I’m getting excited about — it’s only available right now on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs. Microsoft hasn’t mentioned anything about support for Intel or AMD processors yet but it will surely come eventually. Since this is just a test feature in a Windows Insiders preview build, there’s no saying if and when it will get a general release but hopefully it will.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Microsoft Supercharges AI to fix Windows software bugs
Windows 11 on several devices.

Microsoft is developing an AI system to make detecting and fixing software problems on your Windows 11 PC easier, MSPowerUser reports. The system analyzes error data to resolve issues efficiently, and Microsoft is also working on turning Copilot into a multi-user chat platform.

MSPowerUser recently came across a new patent document with a publication date in February 2025. Specifically, it's a 25-page document that describes how the new system would work. According to the document, the new AI system would detect the issues and suggest or apply solutions to refine the troubleshooting process. Although the AI system is designed for developers, regular users can also benefit by getting automated fixes and smart support. Furthermore, the system can create reports for more complex issues to assist developers in debugging more efficiently.

Read more
Microsoft sort of brings back Menu key after Copilot backlash
The Copilot key shown on a white keyboard.

After backlash over removing the Menu key, Microsoft is possibly bringing it back in a later build—partially—to Windows keyboards, restoring some of its lost functionality, as PhantomOfEarth mentions on X (via XDA Developers). This is possible because users can remap the Copilot key to serve the same purpose.

Microsoft might allow you to remap the Copilot key to open content menus, restoring the Menu key's original functionality. In October, Microsoft introduced limited remapping of the Copilot key, but it only worked for MSIX-packaged and signed apps, offering little flexibility. Now, Microsoft could expand its functionality to provide more freedom to what the key can do for users.

Read more
Microsoft Edge Copilot now lets you share AI chats easily
Microsoft Copilot Pro.

Microsoft has added a new share button to Copilot in Edge, allowing users to share AI chat conversations with others more easily by creating a shareable link, as MSPowerUser reports. The update, available now, also expands the "Think Deeper" feature to all users, enhancing AI responses with deeper reasoning.

With this addition, Microsoft is making Copilot on Edge more like its website and mobile apps for a more consistent experience. For instance, on copilot.microsoft.com, you can chat with AI without signing up, similar to ChatGPT's web search. However, unlike Edge's side panel, the web version doesn't yet support sharing AI chats, but let's hope it does soon.

Read more