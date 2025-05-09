The world’s smallest SSD is almost impossibly tiny

Japanese company Suneast have announced a new product for the tiniest of bragging rights: the world’s smallest SSD. Released today, Friday May 9, the USB 3.2 device is less than an inch across in all dimensions and looks more like a dongle than an SSD, but it still offers up to 512 GB of storage.

According to the specifications listed on the Suneast product page (translated from Japanese), the compact device offers a maximum read speed of 450 MB/s, a maximum write speed of 400 MB/s, and a weight of just 2.8 grams (less than 0.1 ounces). Its size is just 10.6 × 20 × 13.5 mm, or 0.4 x 0.8 x 0.5 inches, making it an unobtrusive addition to the bottom of a phone or the side of a laptop.

The intention is to offer a device which provides easy storage for a smartphone, using the USB Type-C connector that is compatible with most newer phones. The SSD can be used to transfer large files like videos between a smartphone and a laptop for editing, for example, making it potentially useful for video editors or other creatives on the go who don’t want to have to lug around extra cables or wait for slow cloud-based transfers.

Suneast states that the SSD device is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS operating systems, but warns that you should set the device up fro the first time on a PC or Mac rather than a phone to maximize its compatibility.

The device comes in three capacity options: 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB. Pricing isn’t yet available, or information on when the device will be available outside of Japan, but as part of a wave of new phone-focused small SSDs that are becoming popular right now, especially with video creators, we can expect that there will be customer demand for such a device so hopefully it arrives soon.