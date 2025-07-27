You can now unlock AMD’s FSR 4 upscaling on even more games

AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) upscaling is no longer limited to a short list of supported game titles. Thanks to a recent update to OptiScaler, Radeon RX 9000 series GPU users can now enable FSR 4 in virtually any game that uses DirectX 11 or 12.

OptiScaler is an open-source utility that allows you to swap a game’s existing upscaler with a more advanced version. For instance, if a game supports an older upscaling method like FSR 2, OptiScaler can intercept that and substitute it with FSR 4 instead. This gives players access to the latest upscaling technology, even in games that haven’t officially been updated to support it.

Recommended Videos

Simply put, PC gamers can now bring FSR 4, AMD’s latest and most advanced image upscaling technology, to previously unsupported games. These include ones that originally shipped with FSR 2, DLSS 2, or Intel XeSS, with no input required from game developers.

While this isn’t an official method endorsed by AMD, OptiScaler only modifies local game installation files. Hence, there’s little risk involved as long as you stick to single-player titles and back up your game folders.

Requirements and limitations

Before we explain how to enable FSR 4 using OptiScaler, there are certain requirements you need to meet:

GPU compatibility : FSR 4 is exclusively supported on AMD’s Radeon RX 9000 series (RDNA 4) GPUs, including the RX 9060 and RX 9070 series. These cards feature dedicated AI acceleration hardware required to run FSR 4. Older generations of AMD GPUs currently do not support FSR 4.



: FSR 4 is exclusively supported on AMD’s Radeon RX 9000 series (RDNA 4) GPUs, including the RX 9060 and RX 9070 series. These cards feature dedicated AI acceleration hardware required to run FSR 4. Older generations of AMD GPUs currently do not support FSR 4. Game engine support : The game must run on DirectX 11 or DirectX 12. OptiScaler does not fully support Vulkan or other graphics APIs at this time.



: The game must run on DirectX 11 or DirectX 12. OptiScaler does not fully support Vulkan or other graphics APIs at this time. Game type : OptiScaler may not work with multiplayer or online games that use strict anti-cheat protections like Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) or BattlEye. This is because the injected files could trigger security flags and potentially lead to the suspension of your game account.



: OptiScaler may not work with multiplayer or online games that use strict anti-cheat protections like Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) or BattlEye. This is because the injected files could trigger security flags and potentially lead to the suspension of your game account. Per-game setup: OptiScaler needs to be configured manually for each game as there is no universal toggle.

How to enable FSR 4 in your games

Force enabling FSR 4 via OptiScaler requires a few manual steps for each game. All you need to do is copy special FSR 4 library files into a game’s installation folder and configure OptiScaler to use it as the upscaler. While that may sound easy, it can be a little tricky so here’s a step-by-step guide:

Download the latest release of OptiScaler from its official GitHub page. No special installation is required, simply extract all the files into a folder.



Make sure you are updated to the latest AMD Radeon graphics drivers. Head over to your game’s main install directory and find the folder that includes the game’s executable or .EXE file. Copy all the OptiScaler files that you previously extracted into this location and accept any prompts for replacing existing files.



Once the OptiScaler files are copied into your game’s directory (which includes the game executable), double click on the file named OptiScaler Setup or alternatively Windows Setup. A Windows Security prompt should appear, which you can bypass by clicking on Run Anyway.



A command prompt-based setup for OptiScaler should fire up immediately where you need to select a filename for the new OptiScaler DLL file, followed by which GPU you are using since the tool works with Nvidia, AMD and Intel GPUs.



There will also be an option to choose DLSS-based inputs, which is not necessary if the game already supports FSR 3 or above. Once all the selection is done, OptiScaler will be installed for your game.



To set up OptiScaler, launch your game and bring up the OptiScaler in-game overlay by pressing the Insert key on your keyboard. Within OptiScaler you will have the option to select the upscaler you wish to use. To enable FSR 4, first select FSR 3x from the drop down menu and hit the Change Upscaler button.



You should now have FSR 4 enabled with a dedicated settings tab within the tool.



Unfortunately there is no universal installer meaning that one has to perform these steps for each game individually. In practice, copy the essential files into the new game’s folder and configure OptiScaler the same way. Each title gets its own OptiScaler setup.



In case you are not able to run FSR 4, head over to the OptiScaler GitHub Wiki page for more information.



Once you’ve followed the steps and replaced the necessary files, the game will render using FSR 4, which should deliver improved image quality and higher frame rates compared to older upscaling versions. However, don’t expect performance on par with NVIDIA’s DLSS, which still holds a clear advantage in both visual fidelity and AI-driven upscaling.

While OptiScaler’s approach is somewhat of a workaround, it effectively extends FSR 4’s availability from a limited number of officially supported titles to potentially hundreds of DirectX 11 and 12 games.

That said, performance and visual improvements may vary from game to game depending on engine compatibility, asset quality, and how the original upscaling implementation was handled, so your mileage may vary.