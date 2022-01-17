  1. Computing

4K Blu-ray discs no longer work with Intel Alder Lake chips

Zak Islam
By

Following Intel’s decision to remove software guard extension (SGX) compatibility for 12th-gen Alder Lake processors, the company’s latest chips will no longer be capable of playing 4K Blu-ray discs.

As spotted by Bleeping Computer, Intel’s updated data sheets now show SGX as a deprecated technology. Consequently, those buying or building a PC with the latest Intel CPUs will not be able to play Blu-ray movies in 4K resolution on their systems.

Intel Alder Lake pin layout.

In addition to removing support for Alder Lake silicon, Intel has also removed the ability to playback Blu-ray discs for its 11th-gen processors.

Bleeping Computer points out that the inability to play Blu-ray content is associated with such discs requiring Digital Rights Management (DRM), which uses SGX in order to function. Intel initially included support for protected Blu-ray discs via the Skylake generation of chips in 2016.

Despite Intel describing SGX as technology that “helps protect against many known and active threats” by incorporating an additional layer of defense, it was repeatedly exploited by researchers who managed to uncover various security flaws. Bleeping Computer highlighted several such incidents, including the Prime+Probe attack from 2017, a Load Value Injection (LVI), and an attack that targeted the CPU cache that caused the leak of the enclave’s content.

In recent years, Blu-ray discs have decreased in popularity as digital technology continues to evolve. For example, the release of digital-only models of consoles and the continued success of Xbox Game Pass has showcased a keen appetite for digital content. Also, with streaming services offering thousands of movies in 4K quality for a monthly fee, PC enthusiasts and the mainstream market alike have seen the need for a physical Blu-ray drive diminish.

Blu-ray drives are simply not a priority anymore compared to the importance placed on other components such as ports with the latest USB standards.

Blu-ray discs do offer some distinct advantages over streaming. Users don’t need to depend on an internet connection and discs are not prone to any lag. Furthermore, certain movies are removed from streaming services when the rights expire, while a physical disc ensures guaranteed playback.

With this in mind, those who wish to use Blu-ray discs on a system with an Intel processor will require a CPU from the 7000, 8000, 9000, or 10000 ranges. The Skylake 6000 series features SGX support, but without the inclusion of HDCP 2.2, users will likely encounter HDMI 2.0 compatibility issues.

Elsewhere, Intel recently fixed DRM-related problems that caused video games played on a PC with an Alder Lake processor to unexpectedly crash or fail to load.

Editors' Recommendations

What will Apple call its VR headset? We might have an answer

oculus vr headset drm revive injector

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Roku

Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

I rescued Destiny 2 ‘new lights’ from a game-ruining fate

A squad of guardians pose as they wait to load.

NASA raises issue of dwindling astronaut numbers

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts.

Get the COVID-19 booster shot, Apple reportedly tells staff

A man checks his phone in an Apple retail store in Grand Central Terminal.

How Wordle and Wordle! teamed up for charity

The result of a Wordle game.

Call of Duty: Warzone guide with tips and tricks to win the war

Soldiers from the Warzone Pacific update.

The top 10 best racing games on PC

A sports car at dusk in Forza Horizon 5.

Everything we know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

How to watch SpaceX Cargo Dragon depart from ISS this week

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft is set to depart the International Space Station on Friday, Jan. 21, for a splashdown Saturday, Jan. 22, off the coast of Florida.

See the dramatic and beautiful Flame Nebula in Orion

The Flame Nebula region as seen with APEX and VISTA.

Citizen scientists help discover a Jupiter-like planet 379 light-years away

This illustration depicts a Jupiter-like exoplanet called TOI-2180 b. It was discovered in data from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

This weird exoplanet is shaped like a rugby ball

Artist impression of planet WASP-103b and its host star: ESA’s exoplanet mission Cheops has revealed that an exoplanet orbiting its host star within a day has a deformed shape more like that of a rugby ball than a sphere. The planet, known as WASP-103b is located in the constellation of Hercules. It has been deformed by the strong tidal forces between the planet and its host star WASP- 103, which is about 200 degrees hotter and 1.7 times larger than the Sun.