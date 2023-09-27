 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Intel Meteor Lake is coming to desktop, but there’s a big catch

Monica J. White
By
The Intel Meteor Lake chip.
Intel

It’s been a real roller coaster ride with Intel Meteor Lake. First, it was coming to desktops, then it wasn’t, then it was, and now … it isn’t, but it is. If you’re as confused as we are, don’t worry — Intel has set things straight and we now know that Meteor Lake chips will be available in desktops, but they won’t become some of the best processors for desktop PCs, all because they’re not socketed.

Intel spoke about the future of its 14th-Gen Meteor Lake chips in a statement made to ComputerBase, revealing that, yes, Intel Meteor Lake will come to desktop PCs, but only all-in-one (AIO) computers like the Intel NUC or small form-factor PCs. It won’t be available in socketed form, which means that you won’t be able to install it in a future LGA1851 motherboard. In short, Meteor Lake chips are laptop CPUs, through and through.

Recommended Videos

Just because the chips were made for laptops doesn’t make them unusable on a desktop, though, which is how we’ll be seeing these chips in premade PCs. The performance remains a mystery, but these computers are often not made to rival top desktop PCs, and their appeal lies in the design and their use cases.

Related

Intel Meteor Lake is going to utilize the Foveros 3D packaging technology, and each chip will feature a four-tile architecture design with a separate compute tile, SOC tile with a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI workloads, a GPU tile, and an IO tile. When Intel announced it on September 19, it only really spoke about laptops, and it’s now perfectly clear why.

The rumors about this lineup have been confusing from the start. Initially, most people expected Intel to launch Meteor Lake for both desktops and laptops, but it was then assumed that it would only appear in notebooks. A recent interview with an Intel executive told us otherwise, though, as she said that the desktop version was coming in 2024. While not entirely false, it also wasn’t true in the way most people assumed because you won’t be able to use Meteor Lake to build a PC.

What about desktops for gaming or workstations, the ones that require a socketed CPU? It appears that Meteor Lake is not happening, but Arrow Lake-S should be coming in the second half of 2024. As expected, the chip will require the new LGA1851 socket, so motherboard upgrades will be in order.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
CES 2023: Intel’s new 13th-gen CPUs are faster, cheaper, and more efficient
Intel Core i9-13900K held between fingertips.

Intel is greatly expanding its Raptor Lake desktop processor lineup. As announced during CES 2023, the CPU range will receive some new entries, and these upcoming processors prioritize efficiency by zoning in on performance-per-watt.

The list of upcoming processors is huge, including models ranging from the high-end Core i9-13900 to the budget Core i3-13100F. There are six T-series models coming up too. Here's everything that Intel is preparing for desktop users.

Read more
Intel’s 24-core laptop CPU might outclass desktop i9 processors
A render of Intel's H-series mobile processors.

Intel is pushing laptop CPU core counts to places they've never been before. The company announced its 13th-gen Raptor Lake mobile processors at CES 2023, including the flagship Core i9-13980HX which includes a massive 24 cores that could top the list of the best Intel processors.

That sounds insane considering even AMD's desktop Ryzen 9 7950X only comes with 16 cores. But Intel's cores aren't all built equally. Like the previous generation, 13th-gen mobile Raptor Lake processors include a combination of performance (P) cores and efficient (E) cores. The most powerful chips in the range come with 24 cores, but they're split across eight P-cores and 16 E-cores.

Read more
Intel Raptor Lake CPUs: Everything we know about the 13th-gen processors
Intel Core i5-13600K installed in a motherboard.

Raptor Lake is Intel's 13th generation of processors, and it's one of the most exciting hardware launches of the year. Following up on the momentum it built with its Alder Lake line of CPUs, Intel is looking to retain some of the hard-fought performance crowns. It's got new and stiffer competition, though, in the form of AMD's Ryzen 7000 series of Zen 4 CPUs, which have already impressed for their efficiency and performance.

How will these new CPU lines fair when going head to head? Here's everything you need to know about Raptor Lake.
Pricing and availability

Read more