 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Intel may have accidentally leaked the release date for Windows 12

Monica J. White
By
Someone typing on the Surface Laptop Studio 2's touchscreen.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Did we just get a confirmation about the release time frame for Windows 12 — and from Intel, of all sources? It seems that way. Intel spoke about its predictions for 2024, indicating that it expects 2024 to be a good year for client processors. That’s huge for Intel because the next generation of its top processors, Meteor Lake, is set to come out in 2024. However, if Intel is right, it might be a big year for Microsoft, too.

The information comes from a transcript of the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference. Most of it wasn’t too exciting — fireside chats aren’t often that interesting to the masses — but there’s a little comment in there that piqued our interest.

Recommended Videos

“We actually think 2024 is going to be a pretty good year for client [processors], in particular, because of the Windows refresh. And we still think that the installed base is pretty old and does require a refresh and we think next year may be the start of that, given the Windows catalyst. So we’re optimistic about how things will play out beginning in 2024,” said Intel, first shared by PCGamer.

Related

The mysterious term “Windows refresh” sounds quite ambiguous, and Windows 12 is not mentioned at any point. However, it’s hard to imagine Intel getting excited about any particular Windows update unless it’s actually the new version of the operating system. After all, Microsoft releases patches pretty regularly, but a redesigned Windows could go well with the redesigned Meteor Lake. The chip is said to have a completely new architecture, with separate compute, GPU, IO, and AI dies.

Intel announcing the Meteor Lake release date on Intel Innovation.
Intel

Intel Meteor Lake might be laptop-only, but Arrow Lake-S is also said to be coming out in the second half of 2024 for desktops, so Intel has a big year ahead. If the new chips provide great integration with Windows 12, that’d be a strong reason for Intel to expect an increased adoption, both for the new CPUs and the fresh OS.

Just as Intel’s plans are still a bit hazy, we don’t know much about Windows 12. In a way, it almost feels like Microsoft has been soft-launching Windows 12 for a while just by updating Windows 11. Microsoft Copilot and its close integration into the OS is almost worthy of being a Windows 12 feature, and yet, it’s already here.

Windows 12 is likely to make the tie to Copilot even stronger, building AI into the very foundation of the operating system. Meteor Lake’s dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) on the SoC plays into that very well.

Windows 11’s adoption has been slowing down lately, both in the consumer space and for businesses. Windows 12 will probably serve as the final nail in the coffin of Windows 10 and speed up the adoption process. Will it come out in 2024 as Intel seems to predict? We’ll have to wait and see, but Intel’s little teaser seems like more than a throwaway comment.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
ASRock may have released a major leak about Intel Raptor Lake
Intel processors next to each other.

As far as rumors go, today's source is pretty unexpected. ASRock penned a post on its Weibo (Chinese social media website) profile, where it seems to have spilled the beans on Intel's rumored Raptor Lake refresh. This includes rough performance estimates and a release date window. Assuming this is all true, will these processors become some of the best CPUs?

ASRock wrote an article (first spotted by ITHome) where it talks about the next-gen Intel CPUs. While it seems to be referring to rumors in the post, ASRock confirms the suggestions that the Raptor Lake refresh will provide a single-core performance uplift of around 4% to 8%, followed by a multi-core boost ranging from 8% to 15%. It's hard to expect a lot more out of an updated lineup of chips as opposed to a brand-new generation, but these figures might make it difficult for it to sell in any great numbers.

Read more
Intel just made a huge comeback, and it’s bad news for AMD
Intel Core i5-13600K installed in a motherboard.

Although the client CPU market hasn't been in great shape in recent months, the latest results from Jon Peddie Research tell us that it might be bouncing back -- and the biggest gains definitely belong to Intel. According to the market figures, Intel's share saw a significant increase in the last quarter, while AMD suffered a loss.

Overall, the PC market hasn't been doing great after the unexpected heights it reached during the pandemic. The current state of the world economy has taken its toll on CPU and GPU sales. For Intel, things have been especially bad, as the company recently suffered the largest loss in history: $2.8 billion during the first quarter of 2023. However, at least as far as shipments go, things are looking up.

Read more
The gamers have spoken: AMD obliterates Intel in CPU sales
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D installed in a motherboard.

AMD's 3D V-Cache processors are some of the best CPUs, and they're certainly a hit among gamers. The sales figures speak for themselves: According to the latest numbers from Mindfactory, a German retailer, consumers are continuously picking AMD over Intel -- and the gap is huge. What's perhaps more interesting is that AMD's last-gen platform continues to dominate sales charts despite the lack of an upgrade path from the AM4 socket.

Shared by TechEpiphany on Twitter, these numbers spell great news for AMD. Of the top 10 processors sold in the last week on Mindfactory, nine are AMD chips. The Core i5-13600KF is the only Intel CPU to make it into the top 10, and it's coming in last at a shared number 10 spot with the Ryzen 5 5600. Each sold just 150 units.

Read more