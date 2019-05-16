Digital Trends
Computing

Zombieload forces a choice between performance and security. What will you do?

Luke Larsen
By

Another week, another devastating, industry-shaking, cybersecurity threat. This week’s is particularly haunting, though — the resurrected corpse of the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities, aptly known as ZombieLoad.

It’s been over 16 months since the original Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities were revealed, and little has been done to assure us our PCs are safe. Each of us has to make a choice between performance and security.

That really sucks.

The Hyper-threading problem

Unlike in 2018, the major companies’ products affected by this vulnerability have responded quickly. Statements and patches from Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Intel were all released on day one of the publishing of the discovery. It’s great to see Intel confidently announce the problem it discovered and present the available solutions to its customers.

There are, however, performance compromises to some of these solutions.

Dips in performance (or far worse) were common in the Spectre microcode patches released by Intel in 2018. That was especially true toward the beginning of the process. As in the early days of the fight against ZombieLoad and other Micro-architectural Data Sampling (MDS) vulnerabilities, we’re seeing signs of that same problem.

The biggest bit of confusion has been with the issue of Hyper-threading. It’s a proprietary Intel technology that brings higher thread counts on high core-count processors and allows much better performance in complex multi-threaded applications. It’s one of the primary features that distinguishes between desktop Core i5 processors and the more expensive Core i7 desktop options. But in this case, Hyper-threading presents a possible gap for systems to leak data out of.

While Intel says Simultaneous Multi-Threading could help protect certain systems, it’s not outright recommending disabling Hyper-threading.

“Once these updates are applied, it may be appropriate for some customers to consider additional steps,” said Intel in a statement. “This includes customers who cannot guarantee that trusted software is running on their system(s) and are using Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT). In these cases, customers should consider how they utilize SMT for their particular workload(s), guidance from their OS and VMM software providers, and the security threat model for their particular environment. Because these factors will vary considerably by customer, Intel is not recommending that Intel HT be disabled, and it’s important to understand that doing so does not alone provide protection against MDS.”

There’s a serious issue with this statement. Other companies don’t agree with that evaluation. Because the vulnerability affects every Intel chip since 2008 (including new chips shipped as recent as just in the past few months), laptop manufacturers and software developers are making their own calls. Google was the first to release an official statement saying Chrome OS 74, the latest software update for Chromebooks, will have Hyper-threading turned off completely.

Hyper-threading isn’t all that common on Chromebooks, so that might not strike you as a big deal. But what about your pumped-up Core i9 MacBook Pro? Or how about your $4,000 iMac Pro? Apple was the second to recommend  its customers disable Hyper-threading. Its instructions for “full mitigation” of the vulnerability include disabling the feature entirely, resulting in a drop in performance by as much as 40%. That’s based on Apple’s own performance with “tests that include multi-threaded workloads and public benchmarks.”

You do, however, get the option. As Apple states, it might depend on how “high risk” your security is. Intel says the decision to disable hyper-threading will depend “on each individual’s security requirements.” If you’re a government agency or a banking institution, maybe that’s an easy decision. But for the average person, it’s a bit more ambiguous.

How much do you really care about your security? That’s the question begged by this entire scenario. Enough to throw away 40% of your computer’s performance? Enough to install the software patches but not go through the “full mitigation?” In certain situations — let’s say you’re a freelance video editor, for example — that drop in performance could be akin to throwing away profits because videos will take longer to encode and edit.

You must choose

When you zoom out from the experience of just one person, the problem compounds. Will the next version of Hyper-threading be ZombieLoad-proof? What about other future technologies? It’s an existential crisis for the entire industry. Improving performance has been the name of the game in computing. We have a need for speed that makes it hard for companies like Intel, AMD, Nvidia, or Qualcomm to take the gas off the pedal.

It’s not unlike the situation we currently face with privacy. Most of us are all too aware of how our data is taken and used, often without our consent. Yet, we’re rarely willing to trade convenience for privacy. It’s a price most of us just aren’t willing to pay.

In the long run, I have a hard time seeing us behaving differently when it comes to security. And that could become a cataclysmic problem for consumer tech.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
Up Next

Amazon turns up the heat with the new Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Foldable Laptop
Computing

Your laptop can fold, but can it bend? Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkPad is flexible

Samsung has shown off its first foldable phone this year, but Lenovo is going a step further with its first foldable computer. It unfolds out to offer a 13.3-inch screen, but when folded up it resembles a compact notebook.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
motorola one vision
Mobile

The Motorola One Vision is a 21:9 Android One phone with a 48-megapixel camera

Motorola has a new phone, but unlike its Moto G7 series, the Motorola One Vision comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates, and three years of security updates. That's because it's an Android One phone.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Stock photo of Intel 9th gen core processor
Computing

ZombieLoad is Meltdown resurrected. Here’s how to secure your PC right now

This year's follow up to Intel's Meltdown and Spectre chipocalypse is the new MDS attack. Four distinct attack methods have been uncovered that could leave your data exposed, but thankfully patches are already available.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
oneplus 7 pro review feat
Product Review

Price be damned, the OnePlus 7 Pro is bigger and faster than ever before

OnePlus has delivered its biggest, and fastest smartphone ever in the OnePlus 7 Pro. It’s also more expensive than before, with a $750 price tag hanging from the most technically impressive model.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best processors Core i7-7700K
Computing

Building a new PC? These are the best Intel processors no matter your budget

Intel chips are still arguably the best for gaming and other predominantly single-threaded tasks. If you're wanting an Intel chip for your next upgrade, this guide will show you the best Intel processors currently on the market.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Street View Vehicle equipped with pollution tracking tech
Emerging Tech

Google wants to map the world's air quality. Here's how.

For the past several years, a growing number of Google’s Street View cars have been doing more than just taking photos. They’ve also been measuring air quality. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hp omen latops dual screens rtx graphics omen2sx04
Computing

HP packs second screens, liquid metal, and RTX graphics in new Omen laptops

HP's new lineup of gaming laptops includes some unique specimens from the Omen range. They all offer high-end Nvidia RTX graphics, but a new Omen X model sports a second screen in the base purely for chat and media functions.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Stock photo of two Macs and current Mac Pro
Computing

A leaked image of Apple’s next Mac Pro offers details on dubious specs

A leaked image of Apple’s newest Mac Pro was released this week via Imgur. The image however, might not be as reliable as hoped, considering it contains a few dubious details and specs.
Posted By Anita George
ai spots writing by fake news feature
Emerging Tech

Get ready to waste your day with this creepily accurate text-generating A.I.

Remember the text-generating A.I. created by research lab OpenA.I. that was supposedly too dangerous to release to the public? Well, someone just released a version of it. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Surface Laptop First Impressions
Deals

Amazon deal: Save hundreds on a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 or Surface Laptop

Microsoft might be known for Windows, but it makes some solid hardware, too: The excellent Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and innovative Surface Laptop are both on sale right now on Amazon at discounts of up to 44%.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best wi-fi extenders
Computing

The top Wi-Fi extenders for improving your wireless signal at home or work

Your network is only as good as your Wi-Fi signal. In this guide we'll recommend to you five of the best Wi-Fi extenders to help boost your network, to make sure you have wireless signal everywhere in your home.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

The best all-in-one PCs look good and have great performance in a compact package

An all-in-one PC are the perfect way to reduce desktop clutter and simplify your computing experience. Balancing performance, display quality, and value, these are the best all-in-one PCs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia reveals geforce rtx 20 series graphics cards 2000 11
Computing

Nvidia’s counter to AMD Navi might be new Turing GPUs with faster memory

Nvidia may be working to counter AMD's upcoming Navi graphics cards by producing revised 2000-series GPUs. According to a new rumor, it's planning to launch revised RTX cards with faster memory.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

The best wireless keyboards will see you right, no matter your device

Want to do more with your tablet than surf the web and watch videos? If so, you need a Bluetooth keyboard. These are the best wireless keyboards you can buy right now, whatever your preference.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith