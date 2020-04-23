  1. Computing

Zoom’s latest software upgrade aims to defuse ‘zoombombing’

By

Jumping from 10 million users in December to 20o million just a few months later clearly took Zoom by surprise as the sudden surge in usage surfaced a number of privacy- and security-related issues with the software.

Keen to retain the workers, learners, and friends that turned to the videoconferencing platform after the coronavirus forced them to connect from home, Zoom this week unveiled a comprehensive update designed to address many of the issues that put it in the firing line.

Some of the features have actually been added in recent weeks, but version 5.0 gives users all of the new features, and more, in one single download.

The update includes, for example, a new icon in the meeting menu bar on the host’s interface, bringing all of Zoom’s security features into one easily accessible location. Before, many of Zoom’s security options were buried in sub-menus, making them hard to find, so the new, single security section will be a welcome addition. It means you’ll be able to quickly report a user, remove participants from meetings, and lock meetings, which should help to cut down on so-called “zoombombing” incidents, where pranksters interrupt meetings with offensive material. Such incidents caused trust in Zoom to take a dive, prompting the company to act.

Enabling passwords by default — another security improvement — is also geared toward eradicating zoombombing.

The update also brings improved encryption for enhanced privacy, though it isn’t quite the end-to-end encryption that the company earlier claimed the software offered. According to Zoom, the upgrade to the AES 256-bit GCM encryption standard will bring increased protection against tampering and also of meeting data in transit.

Another change worth mentioning is the ability for the account administrator to choose which data center locations handle their meetings, a feature aimed primarily at business customers dealing with sensitive information.

For the full list of improvements, check out Zoom’s blog post.

Zoom says Version 5.0 will be available this week, which means it should start showing on the company’s download page on Thursday or Friday.

If Zoom’s upgrade fails to impress, check out Digital Trends’ suggestions for other videoconferencing software that may fit your needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Google Meet now looks more like Zoom after more participants added

google meet adds more participants in zoom like update

Invite a horse called Eddie to your next Zoom conference

invite a horse called eddie to your next zoom meeting donkey

How to convert MKV to MP4

rabbit tv real deal or swift swindle man watching movies and on laptop

Protect your privacy with the best cheap VPN deals for April 2020

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

The best cheap gaming chair deals of April 2020: DXRacer, Corsair, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

How to zip and unzip files on a Chromebook

how to copy and paste on a Chromebook

How to clear cookies

Get to the task with Windows 10’s Task View and Aero Snap

The best monitors for 2020

How to read EPUB books on your Kindle

MacBook Pro 2020: Everything you need to know about Apple’s next laptops

apple macbook pro 16 inch review ry 11

What to do with an old laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Foldable Laptop

The best budget laptops for 2020

asus zenbook 13 ux333fa

The best printer deals for April 2020

The best ultrawide monitors for 2020