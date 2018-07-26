Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

6 amazing examples of game-changing technology for the blind community

Luke Dormehl
By

In the United States there are roughly 8.4 million people with some form of visual impairment. In the entire world, that figure increases to 253 million, a population size greater than that of Brazil. Can technology help them?

Having previously looked at some of the amazing accessibility tools available to the deaf community, here are six of the amazing breakthroughs aimed at helping those with visual impairments. Regardless of whatever else may be happening, this is a reminder of why we’re glad to be alive in 2018:

The power of augmented reality

When people talk about the possibilities of augmented reality (AR) tech they unfortunately tend to gravitate way too quickly to retail apps and games. Helping people who are legally blind or have impaired vision could be significantly more life-changing, however.

With this in mind, researchers at the U.K.’s University of Oxford are developing smart glasses that can pick up on specific weaknesses in a person’s eyesight and enhance just those details. The OxSight glasses use a combination of computer vision algorithms and cameras to exaggerate certain details in an image, such as increasing image contrast or highlighting specific features.

The Android-powered glasses aren’t out yet, but the project creators claim the final versions will look just like regular sunglasses, so shouldn’t make users stand out from the crowd.

Braille translation

tactile mit braille translator dsc 0003 1

We take it for granted that machine translation tools can translate, say, German into English. But what about translating into Braille, the tactile writing system developed for people with visual impairments? That’s something MIT’s “Team Tactile” have been working on with a device designed to carry out real-time translation of “regular” text into Braille.

The gadget features a scanning mechanism which lets users take an image of a picture to be translated. Optical character recognition (OCR) tech is then used to extract the text, before the lines of translated text appear on a physical display, which features pins that move up and down to form the Braille characters.

The team aims to have a final prototype ready for manufacturing in the next couple of years.

Indoor mapping technology

Researchers at the California Institute of Technology have created an app for Microsoft’s mixed reality HoloLens device which can guide individuals through a complex building with a combination of 360-degree sound and real-time room/object mapping.

This could be used to either guide individuals to specific objects or to help them follow a pre-set path by calling out the words “follow me” from the direction they need to head in.

“Our design principle is to give sounds to all relevant objects in the environment,” a paper written by the creators states. “Each object in the scene can talk to the user with a voice that comes from the object’s location. The voice’s pitch increases as the object gets closer. The user actively selects which objects speak through several modes of control.”

An easier Braille substitute

Braille is brilliant for those able to read it, but doing so can be pretty darn tough. But there’s good news: A simpler alternative hit Kickstarter earlier this year, promising a new font which can be learned in hours instead of months. ELIA Frames, as it’s called, can be installed on a computer like a regular font, and then put onto paper using a special printer that’s capable of tactile printing. Current shipping plans are for later this year.

“We customized the standard alphabet for tactile reading,” creator Andrew Chepaitis Digital Trends. “It is raised print, optimized for a specific use case. We set about applying best practices from the field of human factors design to the standard alphabet. But standard alphabet letters weren’t made for tactile reading, so we pushed the basic elements of each letter to the edges of a given space by using a frame. We then added the core elements of the letters to the interior of the frame, and iteratively tested letter designs to identify what is easiest to feel.”

An obstacle-aware wearable

guidesense
Guidesense

If you don’t want to wear an intrusive Hololens headset, you might want to try the wearable device developed by researchers at VTT Technical Research Center of Finland.

Called Guidesense, it’s a box-shaped device that’s worn like a heart rate monitor. Thanks to millimeter wave radar sensors, the device is able to detect obstacles — even including thin overhanging branches — in the path of the wearer, and then relay this information in the form of haptic and audio feedback. In tests, 92 percent of subjects said Guidesense helped them better perceive their environment, while 80 percent felt more confident moving around on their own.

Bionic eyes and 3D bioprinting

All of the options on this list do a great job of presenting technology which could help a person work around their visual impairment. But what if it was possible to actually use technology to restore a person’s eyesight for real? That idea is, in fact, getting closer to reality.

For instance, earlier this year, researchers at the U.K.’s Newcastle University mixed stem cells with algae molecules to create a bio-ink, with which they 3D-printed an artificial cornea. In another piece of research, the company VisionCare has developed an Implantable Miniature Telescope, which can replace the eyeball’s regular lens and restore parts of patients’ vision.

While both of these technologies are still early in their life cycles, they hint that the next major wave of tech for people with visual impairments may be even more transformative than the current options.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon's facial ID incorrectly identifies Congress members as criminals
Amsterdam City
Emerging Tech

How tech turned a 700-year-old city into one of Europe’s most futuristic

Throughout the Netherlands, large cities and small towns are implementing smart initiatives to improve quality of life. But first, it studied years of collected data.
Posted By John R. Quain
mayfield robotics kuri speech emoji motors speaks robot 930x523 head
Emerging Tech

It’s curtains for Kuri: Work ceased on robot companion project

Kuri the robot companion is no more. California-based Mayfield Robotics said on Wednesday it’s decided to cease development of the cute, wheel-based bot 18 months after it first showed it off to the public.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
segway drift w1 4
Emerging Tech

Dig out your rollerblade kneepads for Segway’s new ‘self-balancing roller shoes’

Meet the Segway Drift W1s. They're self-balancing roller shoes, and can be compared to a hoverboard that just lives on your foot. Well, I suppose it would technically be two halves of a hoverboard living on each foot.
Posted By Lulu Chang
spacex block 5
Emerging Tech

SpaceX will be launching three Block 5 rockets over the next 2 weeks

The only thing more impressive than SpaceX blastoffs may just be SpaceX landings. Elon Musk's extraterrestrial-focused company has managed to land another rocket. It will launch a total of 3 rockets in 2 weeks.
Posted By Lulu Chang
medc smart cities detroit motown featuredimage v01
Emerging Tech

In Detroit, Motown gets its groove back

Detroit is still known for its automobile industry and Motown, but as part of the city's renaissance, it's becoming a high-tech place to do business. From infrastructure to telecom, witness its digital rebirth.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
eclipse balloons life on mars artist s impression of four billion years ago
Emerging Tech

Italian researchers discover what they believe is a lake under ice cap on Mars

Scientists have discovered what is believed to be a lake located underneath the south polar ice cap of Mars, measuring about 12.5 miles across. This is the first time that a persistent, existing body of water has been found.
Posted By Lulu Chang
brain stimulation improve memory gettyimages 883861680 2
Emerging Tech

Zapping your brain while you sleep could actually improve your memory

Scientists have demonstrated a noninvasive overnight brain stimulation technique that can improve people's memories. Best of all? It won't even disturb your sleep! Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
reversing wrinkling balding mice mouse being held
Emerging Tech

Gene editing can reverse balding and wrinkling in mice — and maybe humans, too

Scientists have found a way to reverse wrinkled skin and hair loss in a mouse. The research could one day be used to halt some of the signs of aging in humans. Here's what they did.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dolphin lidar wearable img 20180715 111634688 hdr
Emerging Tech

This DIY wearable lets you see the world like a dolphin does

Lidar technology is most commonly associated with self-driving cars. This Lidar-powered wearable is a bit different, though, using the tech lets you experience life the way a dolphin would.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Astrobiologists think the moon might have hosted simple life-forms long ago

If we ever colonize the moon, we may not be the first life-forms to live there. At least, that’s the theory from researchers from Washington State University and the University of London.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
predicting policing weather forecasting gettyimages 767987195
Emerging Tech

New crime-predicting algorithm borrows from Apollo space mission tech

A new predictive policing algorithm owes a debt of gratitude to tech previously used in weather forecasting and the Apollo space missions. Here's how it could help crack down on crime.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
facebook twitter enough revenge porn congress
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s facial ID incorrectly identifies Congress members as criminals

Rather than identifying 28 members of Congress as members of the country's legislative branch, Amazon's Rekognition software instead classified these individuals as police suspects.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Atari 2600
Emerging Tech

Check out these cheesy TV ads for tech stuff from yesteryear

In stark contrast to today's marketing campaigns, ads for tech gear just a few decades ago were as basic as the products they proffered. We've found some of the best ads from yesteryear — many as cheesy as a fully loaded pizza.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tb glowing nanobots gettyimages 724234653
Emerging Tech

Tuberculosis is a killer, but scientists are fighting back with nanobots

Researchers at Brock University in Canada have developed microscopic nanobots capable of determining whether a blood sample contains the mutated bacteria for drug-resistant tuberculosis.
Posted By Luke Dormehl