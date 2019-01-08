Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

B-Secur HeartKey taps ECG signals to authenticate user identity, monitor health

Aaron Mamiit
By

B-Secur has taken biometrics to the next level — while current platforms utilize fingerprint readers, iris scanners, and facial recognition to authenticate user identities, the company’s HeartKey technology taps the unique signals of each person’s heartbeat.

The science behind the B-Secur HeartKey platform focuses on electrocardiograms, better known as EKG or ECG, which are records of the bioelectrical activity for every heartbeat. The ECG patterns have several distinct features that make them unique for each person, similar to fingerprints, irises, and faces.

B-Secur has developed a suite of powerful algorithms and analytics based on HeartKey, which may be used for various purposes within the tech industry. At CES 2019, one of these applications is on display — the Advanced Auto Steering Wheel.

The Advanced Auto Steering Wheel, created in partnership with Analog Devices, integrates HeartKey technology into a vehicle’s steering wheel for security and safety features. The steering wheel comes with sensors to detect the driver’s ECG patterns as they place their hands on it. If the driver is confirmed as the owner, the car will start up.

B-Secur’s HeartKey, however, could do more than just authenticate users. The Advanced Auto Steering Wheel will also be able to detect a person’s stress levels, alertness, and cardiac conditions to make sure that they are safe while in the driver’s seat.

HeartKey’s dynamic confirmation of the user’s presence and health, as well as the continuous passive authentication, makes it much harder to trick compared to other biometric systems. In addition, the car will be able to detect potentially harmful cardiac changes through the constant monitoring of a driver’s heart condition, which is especially important when stuck in traffic jams during rush hour.

Of course, the proposals for B-Secur’s HeartKey go beyond the automotive space. In the industrial sector, B-Secur envisions HeartKey embedded in clothing and uniforms for the identification, location tracking, and health monitoring of workers. The technology may also further improve the health applications of wearable devices.

B-Secur announced partnerships with Cypress Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors at CES 2019, for the inclusion of HeartKey technology into upcoming connected vehicles and devices. Starting up cars using heartbeats may be coming soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Elon Musk breaks ground on the first Tesla factory outside the U.S.
aprilli autonomous travel suite concept hotel
Emerging Tech

This futuristic autonomous pod hotel drives you around as you sleep

Design studio Aprilli is reimagining the future of transportation with its new concept, describing a kind of self-driving sleeper van that’s like a hotel room on wheels. Coming soon to a freeway near you? It's not as crazy as it sounds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bell nexus flying taxi ces 2019
Cars

Bell is building a self-flying air taxi, and it brought a prototype to CES 2019

Bell, the storied aviation manufacturer, dropped a surprise at CES 2019 by unveiling its design for a full-scale vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) passenger vehicle - in other words, they're building a flying taxi.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
BeeLife CoCoon
Emerging Tech

This high-tech beehive protects honey bees from their mortal enemy

Since the 1980s, Varroa Destructor mites have been wreaking havoc on the world's honey bee populations, and beekeepers haven't had a good way to fight back. Thanks to an innovative new hive design, that might soon change.
Posted By Drew Prindle
robot delivery dog ces 2019 continental pp cube robodogs
Emerging Tech

Packages could be delivered by robodogs riding in robotaxis, Continental hopes

A solution to delivery challenges is being proposed by Continental at this year's CES 2019, where they will be exhibiting their system of driverless vehicles which act as taxis for delivery robots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
impossible burger new recipe ces 2019 foods 1
Emerging Tech

Food 2.0: Impossible Foods is back with a bloody new non-beef burger

At CES 2019, Impossible Food announced its new, improved Impossible Burger. This is the first time its recipe has received an upgrade since the award-winning plant-based meat debuted in 2016.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
origin pc giveaway for ces 2019
Giveaways

We’re giving away the Origin PC Neuron and more for CES 2019

Though you won't be able to get your hands on most of the tech unveiled at CES 2019, we're offering you something even better -- a chance to win some. Enter now for an opportunity to get some top tech for free!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
urgonight
Emerging Tech

The Urgonight headband trains your brain waves for better sleep

Are you tired of wearing things during the night to get a good night's sleep? The Urgonight headband is a device you only need to wear a few times a week during the day to train your brain to sleep better.
Posted By Ed Oswald
alkahest parkinsons alzheimers trial elderly parkinson s patient
Emerging Tech

Startup wants to reverse Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s using human blood extract

A cutting-edge startup is working on a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's by altering the concentration of plasma proteins in patients. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
orbi 360 glasses drone helmet ces 2019 web white 4
Photography

Orbi crams 360-degree cameras inside glasses, drones — even football helmets

Camera company Orbi is launching three new products for immersive video -- second-generation camera glasses, a 360-degree camera system for drones, and football helmets equipped with cameras and sensors.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Impossible Burger 2.0 featured image
Emerging Tech

Taste test: The new Impossible Burger is a triumph of food engineering

Impossible Foods is back with a new-and-improved plant-based burger, and we got a chance to try it out at CES 2019. Suffice it to say that our minds were blown by the Impossible Burger 2.0.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Furrion Iceless Cooler
Emerging Tech

This iceless cooler looks like a Mars rover, keeps beer cold for a week

Furrion's Rova uses lithium-ion batteries and a compressor to keep beverages cold for up to a week with no ice, meaning you can skip the 7-11 run and cut straight to camping. It also charges gadgets and looks straight out of a Halo game.
Posted By Nick Mokey
sunflower labs ces 2019 dsc 2821
Emerging Tech

Forget security cameras — this drone will watch over your house from the skies

On display at CES, Sunflower Labs' innovative security system involves a series of outdoor sensors, capable of dispatching an autonomous camera drone to check up on any unusual disturbances.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ces 2019 dji smart controller 1
Emerging Tech

DJI’s pricey Smart Controller is the ultimate accessory for drone enthusiasts

DJI's new Smart Controller lets you keep your phone in your pocket thanks to its integrated 5.5-inch, 1080p display. The controller has a range of up to 5 miles and a 2.5-hour battery life. It carries a price of $650.
Posted By Daven Mathies