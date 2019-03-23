Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Unexpected particle plumes discovered jetting out of asteroid Bennu

Georgina Torbet
By
bennu particle plumes 3 lauretta jets 0
This view of asteroid Bennu ejecting particles from its surface on January 19 was created by combining two images taken on board NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Other image processing techniques were also applied, such as cropping and adjusting the brightness and contrast of each image. NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin

The asteroid Bennu is the target of a NASA mission to collect a sample and return it to Earth, in order to learn about the formation of the early solar system. The OSIRIS-REx craft entered orbit around Bennu on December 31, 2018, and it isn’t scheduled to return until 2023. But the mission is already exhibiting some unexpected findings.

The strangest discovery is the plumes of particles which are being energetically ejected from the surface of Bennu. This is the first time that astronomers have observed this kind of activity on an asteroid.

The plumes were spotted on January 6 as the OSIRIS-REx approached the asteroid and captured images from orbit at a distance of one mile (1.6 kilometers). At first the researchers wer concerned that the particles could damage the craft so they performed a safety assessment, but to their relief the craft was fine and they could continue their study of Bennu up close.

For the last two months the team has been gathering data on the asteroid and its particle plumes, trying to work out what could be causing them. They saw that while most of the particles were shot out from Bennu and into space, some particles orbited around the asteroid before landing back on its surface.

Bennu had another surprise in store for the researchers: where they had expected to find an asteroid with a smooth surface and a few large boulders, they in fact observed a rough surface densely packed with boulders, requiring a change in OSIRIS-REx’s flight and sample collection plans.

Both of these issues took the research team entirely by surprise, but they are excited by the new findings: “The discovery of plumes is one of the biggest surprises of my scientific career,” Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx principal investigator at the University of Arizona, Tucson, said in a statement. “And the rugged terrain went against all of our predictions. Bennu is already surprising us, and our exciting journey there is just getting started.”

The positive appraisal was echoed by Lori Glaze, acting director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, who pointed out that unexpected discoveries are the point of scientific exploration: “The first three months of OSIRIS-REx’s up-close investigation of Bennu have reminded us what discovery is all about — surprises, quick thinking, and flexibility,” Glaze said.

“We study asteroids like Bennu to learn about the origin of the solar system. OSIRIS-REx’s sample will help us answer some of the biggest questions about where we come from.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

A 3D printer the size of a small barn will produce entire homes in Saudi Arabia
Virtual reality dome impact of real-life scenarios on cognitive abilities
Emerging Tech

The U.S. Army is building a giant VR battlefield to train soldiers virtually

Imagine if the U.S. Army was able to rehearse battlezone scenarios dozens, or even hundreds, or times before settling foot on actual terrain. Thanks to virtual reality, that's now a possibility.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
british airways new club suite for business class comes with a door 4
Business

British Airways’ new Club Suite for business class comes with a door

British Airways is going after a bigger slice of the business class market with the imminent launch of the Club Suite. The plush seating option offers a more private space as well as an easier route to the bathroom.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Sony Aibo Robot Dog
Smart Home

Sony’s Aibo robot dog can now patrol your home for persons of interest

Sony released the all-new Aibo in the U.S. around nine months ago, and since then the robot dog has (hopefully) been melting owners' hearts with its cute looks and clever tricks. Now it has a new one up its sleeve.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ranipill human test 800 3120
Emerging Tech

Inflating smart pills could be a painless alternative to injections

Could an inflating pill containing hidden microneedles replace painful injections? The creators of the RaniPill robotic capsule think so — and they have the human trials to prove it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
crystals space drugs iss
Emerging Tech

A silver bullet is being aimed at the drug-resistant superbugs on the ISS

A bacteria which is benign here on Earth can mutate into a drug-resistant superbug once it enters space. Now this problem is being tackled by a team of microbiologists who have found a way to inhibit the spread of bacteria in the ISS.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tombot robot dog pr 3
Emerging Tech

Tombot is the hyper-realistic dog robot that puts Spot to shame

Forget Boston Dynamics’ Spot! When it comes to robot dogs, the folks behind a new Kickstarter campaign have plans to stake their claim as makers of man’s (and woman’s) newest best friend.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
twitter 13th birthday changed communication feat
Emerging Tech

Twitter is officially a teenager now. Are we raising a monster?

On March 21, 2006, Jack Dorsey sent the first ever tweet. Thirteen years later, Twitter has fundamentally changed the way we communicate. Here are some of the myriad ways it's done that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
alligator ketamine headphones in the water
Emerging Tech

Researchers gave alligators headphones and ketamine, and all for a good cause

Researchers in Germany and the United States recently gave ketamine and earphones to alligators to monitor how they process sounds. Here's what it reveals about alligator evolution.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
music makes cheese taste different musiccheese
Emerging Tech

Cheese tastes different when it listens to Led Zeppelin, Swiss study finds

A funky new study says that exposing cheese to music changes its aroma and flavor. What’s more, the genre of music matters. Researchers from the Bern University of Arts played music to nine, 22-pound wheels of Emmental cheese.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Emerging Tech

Astronomers plan to beam Earth’s greatest hits into deep space, and you can help

A new project from the SETI Institute (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) will give the public the chance to submit compositions to be beamed into space, with the aim of connecting people around the world through music.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
gadgets for your geeky kitchen jello brain mold
Emerging Tech

Scientists have a way to turn off alcoholism: Blasting the brain with lasers

Researchers from Scripps Research have demonstrated that it is possible to reverse the desire to drink in alcohol-dependent rats by targeting a part of the brain using lasers. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
china clone sherlock holmes dog gettyimages 924795148
Emerging Tech

China has cloned its best police dog. Now it wants to mass-produce more

Scientists in China have cloned the Sherlock Holmes of police sniffer dogs, with possible plans to mass produce it in the future. Here's why its creators think that's a great idea.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lave tubes
Emerging Tech

Scientists use drone to map Icelandic cave in preparation for Mars exploration

Researchers from the SETI Institute and Astrobotic Technology have demonstrated a way that astronauts may be able to map Martian caves using a Lidar-equipped drone that can travel autonomously without GPS.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
cobod bod2 house printer in testing facilities
Emerging Tech

A 3D printer the size of a small barn will produce entire homes in Saudi Arabia

If you’re looking for a 3D printer that can comfortably fit on the side of your desk… well, Danish company Cobod International’s enormous new 3D house printer probably isn’t for you.
Posted By Luke Dormehl